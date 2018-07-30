West Ham reportedly eyeing up loan move for André Gomes

FC Barcelona midfielder André Gomes, is reportedly a target for three Premier League sides, with West Ham being one of them.



The La Liga side are reportedly looking to get rid of the 24-year-old only two years after beating fierce rivals Real Madrid and paying over £33 million to Valencia for his signature.

With the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, and the newest £28 million addition Arthur reportedly ahead of him in the pecking order, Gomes might need to be handed a lifeline by the East London club.

Bolstering the midfield?

According to Mundo Deportivo, West Ham's new boss Manuel Pellegrini "insists the club secures the services of the player" and with both Pedro Obiang and Cheikhou Kouyate looking likely to be leaving the club this window, that might just be the right thing to do.

After the addition of Jack Wilshere on a free transfer from Arsenal, there hasn't been much development in terms of stacking up the centre of midfield.

The 6'2" playmaker has enjoyed his best spell with Valencia in the 2015/16 season while playing in the middle of the field alongside Dani Parejo in flat formations like 4-5-1 or 4-1-4-1, as well as more advanced ones like 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1.

In 30 La Liga games, Andre Gomes scored three goals adding up three assists, creating 26 chances and his 81% pass completion rate led to 23 key passes.

Right man for the job?

While his stats were impressive, could Andre Gomes fit straight into Manuel Pellegrini's team?

The answer is yes, he definitely could. His excellent vision and ability to play both as a central playmaker or alongside a teammate would be a vital key to his performance under Pellegrini's attacking style of play in 4-2-3-1, 4-1-4-1 and 4-3-3 formations.

Gomes could and should thrive when partnered with both Wilshere and Pedro Obiang with Declan Rice just behind them covering the defence, playing as a 'ten' or an 'eight' with both Rice and Obiang behind him as well as playing alongside Obiang or Rice with Wilshere in front.

Could the deal happen by any chance?

Unfortunately no, at least for now, as Andre Gomes was struck by a hamstring injury in Barca's preseason game against Spurs, which is meant to leave him sidelined for two months ruling out any possibility of a summer transfer.

And with that the Hammers should look at offering a loan deal for Joao Mario for one more year, as his situation at Inter very much resembles Gomes's one at Barcelona.