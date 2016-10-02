West Ham United 1-1 Middlesbrough: Player Ratings - Hammers end losing run with hard fought draw at home

It was a game which already had so much importance placed on it so early on in the season, as West Ham hosted fellow strugglers Middlesbrough at the London Stadium.

Slaven Bilic made a few changes to the side which lost 3-0 at home to Southampton the week before. In came Sam Byram, Gokhan Tore and Pedro Obiang, and out went Manuel Lanzini, Alvaro Arbeloa and Simone Zaza. Michail Antonio was also tried out up front which was what a large proportion of the fans were intrigued to see.

It was quite an uneventful first half as both sides had minimal clear cut opportunities as the ball was played predominantly in the middle of the park. The second half started with a much higher intensity and the visitors got themselves in front in the 51st minute when Cristhian Stuani headed home from a Viktor Fischer corner. The alarm bells were really ringing for Slaven Bilic's men now.

West Ham needed a quick response and that's exactly what they got. The inspiration coming from their star man, Dimitri Payet. He picked up the ball on the left hand side, beat his man, then travelled with the ball into the box, produced a series of dummies and stepovers to beat a further few men and slotted it into the far corner. An absolutely world class goal from the Frenchman.

The home crowd were lifted and West Ham were really pushing for a winner. But Middlesbrough's stubborn defence proved to be enough as they held out for a 1-1 draw and the spoils were shared.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Adrian (6) - Had a much better game than the previous week but there are still some errors in judgment in his game that need to be sorted. On another day he could have conceded from those mistakes but he also kept West Ham in the game numerous times.

Sam Byram (6) - Got injured very early on so couldn't make an impact on the game and there were no talking points for him. In the short time he was on he didn't make any mistakes so you can't give him anything low.

James Collins (6) - It was also an improved performance on previous weeks for the Welshman. He looked a lot more organised at the back and had a better understanding with Winston Reid which has been non existent in recent weeks.

Winston Reid (7) - He was one of the better players for West Ham. He rarely gave Jordan Rhodes a sniff and looked very disciplined. Showed shades of the type of player he can be and on his day he is a great asset to the side.

Angelo Ogbonna (6) - He was played in a slightly less natural position at left back and did his defensive duties okay. However, he hasn't got the attacking mindset that the modern full back needs so when West Ham were in attack, they had one less man pushing forward.

Midfield and attack

Mark Noble (6) - He was more involved in the attacks today than usual and showed that he can be an asset going forward. He was so unlucky not to get on the scoresheet when he hit the crossbar and he also tested the keeper on a couple of occasions. It was an improved performance on recent weeks for the skipper and Slaven Bilic will be hoping he can get back to the sort of performances that he was producing last season.

Cheikhou Kouyate (6) - It was a performance of no real spark but he didn't do anything majorly wrong. Last season he was so good when picking the ball up deep and running with it in the middle of the park which is something that he is lacking this year. He is a fan favourite and it should only be a matter of time before we see his performances improving.

Pedro Obiang (7) - He finally got his chance in the side which he hasn't had too much of and he justified it completely. Many would say he was the man of the match and it would be hard to disagree with that. He was a calming influence in the middle and his distribution was very good. Needs to get on the ball more and take a risk or two to really fulfill his potential though.

Gokhan Tore (4) - There were a lot of question marks when he was announced in the starting eleven over Lanzini and he really didn't justify his inclusion. As a winger you need to be taking players on and getting crosses into the box and he done none of that. He also wasted a couple of opportunities which Bilic obviously noticed as he was taken off at half time.

Dimitri Payet (7) - He is still playing out wide which is clearly not his strongest position. His performances in the centre attacking midfield position last year earned him a spot in the team of the season and he needs to be there. His work rate is not high enough to be a winger and he influences play a lot more in the middle. That said, his goal in the second half was amazing and when West Ham needed him most, he delivered.

Michail Antonio (5) - It certainly wasn't a day to remember for the Englishman. He was played in the slightly less familiar role as a striker from the start and looked lost. In the second half, he was put back out wide to accommodate Zaza and nothing was going for him. The effort was there but the end product most certainly wasn't.

Substitutes

Alvaro Arbeloa (6) - He came on for the injured Byram and did what he needed to do. He didn't do anything out of the ordinary but it was a solid effort.

Simone Zaza (5) - He was dropped from the starting eleven as his performances have been very under par and he continued that when he came on. The work rate wasn't there and he didn't test the keeper at all. He looks like a player really lacking in confidence.

Manuel Lanzini (6) - Was brought on when West Ham were really chasing another goal and his presence gave the team an extra bit of energy. He tried to create opportunities but there was no real substance to it. He was definitely a positive spark in the match though.