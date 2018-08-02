Arsenal vs Lazio Preview: Final preparation for Gunners ahead of Premier League season

Unai Emery will be looking to make any final tweaks to his side ahead of Arsenal’s opening Premier League clash at home to champions Manchester City next Sunday.

The Gunners then face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before hosting Manuel Pellegrini’s new-look West Ham United side at the Emirates in what could prove to be a very tricky start to life at Arsenal for the new boss Emery.

Emery will have several decisions to make ahead of the Man City game, with places in the starting XI up for grabs.

Matteo Guendouzi has continued to impress during pre-season and could be in line to make the starting line-up against City while Lucas Torreira searches for full match fitness after his break after Uruguay’s World Cup campaign.

Lucas Torreira in line to make Arsenal debut

Following a penalty shootout victory against Chelsea in Dublin after a 1-1 stalemate after 90 minutes, it is expected that Nacho Monreal and Granit Xhaka will return to the squad after their World Cup excursions.

Meanwhile, Uruguayan midfielder Torreira is in line to make his Gunners debut.

Despite being absent from Arsenal’s last match, it is apparent that Aaron Ramsey only has a minor calf problem and is expected to be declared fit for the start of the Premier League season but will be a doubt for Saturday’s clash against Lazio.

Embed from Getty Images

Lazio to provide tough test for Gunners

Arsenal will face difficult opposition against a Lazio side who finished in a respectable 5th position last season after being pipped to a Champions League place by Inter Milan.

Despite losing highly rated attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson, who was sold to West Ham for £38million, the Italian side should prove to be a tough test.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and the clinical Ciro Immobile, who scored 29 league goals in 33 appearances last season, are both expected to play a part.