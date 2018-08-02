Newcaslte United sign Japanese forward Yoshinori Mutō from Mainz 05

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Yoshinori Mutō from Mainz 05 after he was granted a work permit.

The Japanese forward becomes Rafael Benitez’ fifth summer signing by joining Martin Dubravka, Ki Sung-yueng, Kenedy and Fabian Schär at St James’ Park.

Muto swaps the Bundesliga for the Premier League after the Magpies paid £9.5 million to acquire his services and puts pen to paper on a four-year deal on Tyneside.

The 26-year-old adds some much-needed firepower in the Newcastle attack having recently sold Aleksandar Mitrović to Fulham for £22 million.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that a move for West Bromwich Albion’s Salomon Rondon has stalled - and Benitez’ frustration showed following Wednesday’s defeat over Braga - informing the press 'things are not going well off the pitch'.

Muto – ‘I am honoured’

Muto is the first Japan international to represent the Magpies and he told NUFC.co.uk he is “honoured to be a player for such a big club.”

He then outlined his long-term ambition whilst in the North East and "achieve good results", “perform well” and “leave his name in Newcastle’s history".

All in all, he is “very happy to be a player for Newcastle United” and is “really looking forward to playing in front of the fans.”

Benitez – ‘really pleased’

“I am really pleased to have Yoshinori Muto with us,” said the Spaniard.

Benitez admitted the club had been “following him for quite a while” before stating why he decided to bring the forward to the club: “Hopefully he can bring us his energy and work-rate and help the team to improve and be better for the new season.”

Yet more transfer frustration for Benitez

Having accumulated £40.5 million off player sales so far this summer, Benitez has only been granted £17 million combined for Muto, Dubravka and Schär.

That leaves £23 million net profit for Benitez this transfer market alone, however, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is seemingly unwilling to provide the funds the Spaniard raised.

And post-match quotes from Benitez in his press conference against Braga – suggests the 58-year-old has reached boiling. This followed shortly after the United players chose not to speak to the press.

Benitez revealed: “Things are not going well off the pitch and you can see a reflection of that on the pitch.

“Ten days before the start of the season now and this is wake up call. We have to realise we can’t make these mistakes.

“We will try to change things in the next 10 days. We will try our very best. I have no idea. We can talk and be close but after we’re not so close.

“They [Newcastle fans] have to be concerned. We are concerned.”