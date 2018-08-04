Reports: Leicester table bid for Brentford defender Chris Mepham

Leicester City have tabled a £10million offer for Brentford defender Chris Mepham, according to reports.

According to The Mail Online, the offer has been rejected by the Bees, with Eddie Howe's Bournemouth also having a £12million offer rejected for the Welsh international after initially tracking the defender in January.

Defensive options being bolstered

It is also reported that both Premier League clubs are weighing up whether to return for the Brentford man with higher offers.

Whilst Claude Puel's men are interested in acquiring his services, it is not expected that Mepham would be an automatic starter at the King Power Stadium. Leicester's first-choice defensive pairing last season was Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan, whilst Jonny Evans has also joined the club from relegated West Bromwich Albion. The Foxes also have Yohan Benalouane as a senior option to play centre-back.

Meanwhile, the Welshman would have to compete with the likes of Nathan Aké, Steve Cook and Tyrone Mings should he make the switch to Dean Court before the end of the transfer window on Thursday.

Embed from Getty Images

Young talent

Mepham started his career with Chelsea before enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Brentford in 2017/18 as he made 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal. His debut came in 2017 in the FA Cup as the Bees eased past Eastleigh 5-1 in the Third Round. Mepham also made his senior Wales debut in March 2018 in a 6-0 win over China.

The youngster still has four years left to run in his contract at Griffin Park and started in the Bees' opening Championship game with Rotherham on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Leicester are reportedly close to the signing of AS Monaco winger Rachid Ghezzal after holding negotiations with the French outfit over the past few days. He would become the fifth arrival at the King Power Stadium this summer following the signings of Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Evans and Danny Ward.