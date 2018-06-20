Leicester sign highly-rated Norwich midfielder James Maddison

Leicester City have made their third summer signing after swooping for highly-rated Norwich City man James Maddison.

The England U21 international has penned a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium after a deal worth in the region of reportedly £24million was agreed between Norwich and Leicester, although the official fee remains undisclosed.

He becomes the third man to make a switch to the East Midlands following the prior arrivals of defenders Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira from West Bromwich Albion and FC Porto respectively.

Considerable competition

According to reports, Claude Puel has fought off competition from Premier League rivals to land the signature of the former Coventry City starlet. There were suggestions that Southampton had tabled a bid, whilst Everton were also attributed with holding an interest.

However, Maddison, who netted 15 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions last season with the Canaries, has had his move to Leicester confirmed.

As a result, they are gaining an extremely talented youngster. He started his career with the Sky Blues, before a last minute switch to Carrow Road in 2016. Following a loan spell in Scotland with Aberdeen, Maddison enjoyed his breakout season last campaign, resulting in a place in the Championship PFA Team of the Year.

'I felt like this was the right place for me to be'

Following the confirmation of his switch to Leicester, Maddison was quick to express his excitement at the prospect of linking up with the 2015/16 Premier League champions. Talking to LCFCTV, he said: “I’m delighted. I’m really happy to be here. I had a good chat with the manager about football and how he wants me to play, how he likes to play and I was sold.”

"I felt like this was the right place for me to be, so I’m delighted and can’t wait to get started.”

Foxes boss Puel also had his say on the capture of the highly-rated attacker. He said: “He's [Maddison is] a young player who can create things in the attacking third and will give us even more possibilities in the squad. Of course, he has good ability and also good potential to develop even more, which is exciting for the team and for the supporters.”