Nuno Espírito Santo pleased with 'energy and character' in Wolves' season-opening draw

The Portuguese manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nuno Espírito Santo, was very positive about his team's performance against Everton, despite some shortcomings in the defence and the inability to get a win after Phil Jagielka got sent off just before half-time.

That said, Wolves were trailing twice in the match and managed to get back both times, showing some sturdiness for a new side in the Premier League.

Wolves 'reacted well but have a lot to improve'

One of Nuno's biggest talking points was the team's strong personality,

“We have character. We came back with a result two times, it’s not easy,” he said. “Having the strength to react to the moments we’d made mistakes taught me a lot.

Nuno was mostly positive, but he did voice some concerns as well. "At home, honestly, I think we cannot concede two goals. We must improve," he insisted. "One of the things we had last season was clean sheets. This is the first step in the game, you have to be organised in defence."

“We can’t control the outside," he continued. "What we have to do is control our own expectations, we’ll work game by game.”

Nuno praises fans, players, opponent

The manager is beloved by the fans, and he gave some love back in the post-match interviews,

“We thank the crowd, Molineux was incredible - buzzing," the 44-year-old exclaimed. "It was a good atmosphere, but the momentum must go on, everybody must believe in what we do and what we want to achieve.

“The fans must enjoy it," he added. "I hope they enjoyed the team today and I must be humble and ask them for support at Leicester and here at Molineux next time.

Despite just a point from the opener, Nuno was quick to praise the team, describing the performance as "a team effort. Raul scored but people could see the desire, the hunger of the team to put the result back and go for the win."

"My players always take lessons from the game, positive and negative," he explained. "This is the process of building a team. The season started today and we have a long way to go. We will be working hard because there are a lot of things we need to correct."

Nuno also praised his first-ever opponents in the Premier League. “Everton reduced the space, they didn’t concede too many situations. It was always us running and chasing, that requires a lot of energy and character.”

"It was a tough game and we expected a tough game, of course," he concluded. "A game that we were always chasing and that requires a lot of energy. At the same time, the team showed a lot of character. That's part of our idea. Coming back, trying to find solutions."