Ragnar Klavan officially completes £2 million move from Liverpool to Cagliari

Ragnar Klavan has officially signed for Cagliari in a £2 million deal, bringing an end to his two-year spell with Liverpool.

The Estonian international has signed for the Serie A outfit after 53 appearances with the Reds following his £4.2 million move from FC Augsburg in 2016.

The 32-year-old expressed his desire to leave knowing he would be restricted to limited game-time and his Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp respected Klavan's decision by sanctioning the move himself.

Klavan was greeted by a warm reception by the Cagliari supporters as the defender looks to help improve on the club's 16th place finish in Serie A last season.

The Red and Blues narrowly avoided relegation to Serie B by four points and will be hoping for a change of fortune this season as the Italian outfit begin the 2018/19 campaign under new manager Rolando Maran.

Klavan moves on

Klavan's departure will see him missed by the Merseyside faithful with the centre-back competing in over half a century of appearances in his two seasons under Klopp highlighting his importance over his short Anfield career.

However, despite the loss of the central defender, Klopp will feel his side are still adequately covered with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Academy youngster Nat Phillips all fighting for a starting role this campaign.

Klavan was close staying in England after fellow Premier League side Newcastle United attracted an interest to the Estonian centre-back prior to last week's transfer deadline.

Doubts have persisted regarding the defenders future with Klopp having so many other defensive options, but Klavan has sacrificed his desire for more minutes to play an important squad role in the Italian league under Maran.

Klavan enjoyed a successful short-lived spell at Anfield as the defender was part of the squad that reached its first Champions League final in 11 years as well as help the Red earn back-to-back top-four finishes for the first time since 2009.