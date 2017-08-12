Watford 3-3 Liverpool: Britos' late intervention squares Vicarage Road thriller

Miguel Britos' stoppage time goal ensured that Watford would pick up a point after a thrilling encounter with Liverpool, the two teams drawing 3-3 in their opening game of the season.

It had looked as if the Reds would take all three points after twice coming from behind, new signing Mohamed Salah eventually making it 3-2 in the 58th minute.

However, the visitors' set-piece issues arose once again, Britos bundling the ball in from a late corner to level. 

Hornets off to a flyer

With the joint-fastest opening Premier League goal having been scored the evening prior, the chances of another early goal looked unlikely. Watford though, thought differently.

Joel Matip rued a sloppy pass as Stefano Okaka used his strength to fend off Emre Can and slot Roberto Pereyra through, the South American forcing Simon Mignolet into a good save wide.

It was from the resulting corner though, that the Hornets took the lead. With Dejan Lovren and then Roberto Firmino failing to track the big man Okaka, he easily breezed towards the near post to power a header past Mignolet.

 