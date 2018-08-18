Burnley beat Istanbul Basaksehir to reach Europa League play-off

The Clarets once again kept their European campaign alive with another narrow extra time victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, who finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Sean Dyche made five changes from the first leg, with Jack Cork, Matthew Lowton, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Johan Berg Gudmundssson and Chris Wood all rested for the Premier League game against Watford on Sunday.

Summer singing Ben Gibson made his debut in a much changed back four alongside Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley and Stephen Ward. Ashley Westwood captained the side for the first time, with Charlie Taylor operating as a left winger.

Despite the changes and a goalless draw in Turkey in the first leg, which saw Dyche’s side register just two attempts on goal, Burnley showed much more attacking intent and dominated most of the first half of the second leg at Turf Moor.

Ashley Barnes out muscled Alexandru Epureanu, before slicing his effort into the side netting in the tenth minute. Burnley’s pressing caused problems for the visitors defence and goalkeeper, who persisted on playing the ball out from the back.

The Clarets created two opportunities just before the break from pressing Basaksehir into giving the ball away near their penalty area. Bardsley’s well struck effort from outside the box forced a good save from Mert Gunok, who was called into again action moments later denying Aarron Lennon with his feet.

Isanbul Basaksehir grew into the half and began to keep the ball much better in the closing stages. Joe Hart, who was making his home debut, had to make two fine saves just before the break to deny the visitors what would have been a crucial away goal.

He made an excellent save to deny the dangerous Edin Visca, before keeping out former Fulham midfielder Kerim Frie’s effort.

Burnley started the second half well and had a good opportunity to take the lead just after the break. Westwood’s superb cross from the left-hand side picked out Barnes, who headed over the bar from just six yards out.

The visitors then started to exert their possession-based style onto the match and dominated the ball for large spells of the last half hour. However, they struggled to break down a Burnley defence which had not been breached in their previous two matches.

Visca again was the dangerman and his skidding effort was tipped wide by Hart at full stretch. Both sides pushed for a winner in the closing minutes, with Burnley’s penalty appeal for a handball, as Barnes forced his way into the box, waved away in the last minute.

Burnley looked much fitter in the opening period of extra time and their good start was rewarded, with substitute Cork curling into the top corner from 25 yards out, after a superb lay off from Jeff Hendrick.

The Clarets defended excellently for the remainder of extra time and secured a third consecutive clean sheet, to secure their place in the next round.