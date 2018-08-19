Fulham player ratings in loss against Tottenham

Fulham fell to their second defeat back in the Premier League on Saturday night with a 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites had a hard time imposing themselves on the game in the first half, with the back four refusing to buckle until the 43rd minute when Lucas Moura sent Tottenham ahead.

The Cottagers came flying out of the traps in the second half, with Aleksandar Mitrović at the end of their moves, first hitting a post, and scoring one of the lowest headers most will see.

Fulham kept up the pressure for five minutes or so after the goal, but it was all Tottenham from there. At first, the Fulham defence fended off the attacks, but after the 74th-minute Kieran Trippier goal from a free kick, Fulham had to commit men forward. This led to many counter attacks from Spurs, one of them turning into a goal for Harry Kane.

How did the individual Fulham players perform?

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Fabri: 5/10 - It wasn't the best of games for Fabri, despite stopping six out of nine on-target shots. The new Spanish keeper did not provide a safe pair of hands, spilling the ball for a possible rebound multiple times. After two losses, it might be time for manager Slaviša Jokanović to try out his other Spanish keeper, Sergio Rico.

Joe Bryan: 7/10 - Despite a loss, it was quite a great game for the young left-back. Though he often got beaten by Trippier down the left, no real threat really came from it, and he was often covering Eriksen inside the box. Going forward, Bryan was quite dangerous, and he was the one who put the cross in for Sessegnon that ended up the goal for Mitrović.

Maxime Le Marchand: 6/10 - Le Marchand had a great first half, absolutely dominating in the box and often running out left to cover for Bryan pushing up. The wheels came off in the second half. Trippier's goal forced Fulham to commit men forward, leaving the defence exposed to counter attacks from Kane, Lamela, Eriksen, and Alli, where Le Marchand was a bit less proficient.

Calum Chambers: 5/10 - It was an average performance from the Arsenal loanee. Le Marchand was the more visible of the pairing, but Chambers didn't make any huge mistakes that would shine the floodlight on him either.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah: 5/10 - The Manchester United loanee was decent at the back, but he also tried going forward down the right flank like Bryan on the right. Unfortunately, he doesn't have the ball control and crossing ability of Bryan, nor does he have the pace often finding himself exposed.

Midfielders

Jean-Michael Seri: 6/10 - Seri had a terrible giveaway that almost cost Fulham in the early stages of the game, but was solid from then on. Though the highest-rated by many pundits, he seemed to be the weakest of the midfield three. His passes forward didn't really come off, and it seems that Seri might take a while to adjust to English football, as he was mostly anonymous against Tottenham.

Tom Cairney: 7/10 - Fulham's captain had a great game. Cairney was great going forward, finding Sessegnon and Kamara with his wide passes and took two shots from outside the box himself. Overall, a very good showing from the 27-year-old No. 10.

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa: 7/10 - The 22-year-old Zambo Anguissa, a new arrival from Marseille, had an absolutely stunning debut. Not only is he physically imposing, routinely outmuscling Alli, Moura, and Eriksen, he also has a bit of skill. This really helped him relieve pressure from Tottenham's attackers, and transform the defence into attack. One of Fulham's best players on the day.

Attackers

Ryan Sessegnon: 7/10 - Jokanović decided to start the young winger on the right, playing as an inverted winger. It wasn't the best of games for Sessegnon, who would probably be playing for Tottenham this season if Fulham didn't get promoted to the Premier League, as he was heavily linked with a move to North London in January.

Sessegnon came up against Vertonghen, one of the best centre-backs in the league, so he didn't get much space for most of the game, but managed to slip past him and produce one of the most unselfish assists you will ever see for Mitrović's goal.

Aleksandar Mitrović: 8/10 - The Serbian striker was mostly anonymous in the first half, barely getting a touch. Mitrović was finding it hard to get space, constantly covered by Sánchez. Once the second half started, he became way more active and involved. He created some space for himself in the box and took a shot with his left, hitting the post. Just a few minutes later, Bryan put in a cross, Mitrović missed it by a centimetre, diving in feet first, with Sessegnon picking it up, passing it back to Mitrović who nodded it in despite lying on the ground.

Aboubakar Kamara: 5/10 - Kamara started his second game on the wing, despite being a natural striker, and seemed to be one of the weakest links. He had a few giveaways in the first half, and just generally didn't impose himself on the game. The Frenchman is strong, but not fast enough or skilled enough to make an impact, especially when covered by Toby Alderweireld.

Substitutes

Stefan Johansen: 4/10 - Johansen was mostly a non-factor in his 20 minutes on the field, replacing Tom Cairney in the 73rd minute. The Norwegian international had some poor passes and was generally a downgrade from the captain.

Cyrus Christie: 5/10 - An attempt by Jokanović to bring on some fresh legs as Bryan must have been exhausted, running up and down the left flank. Christie played six minutes, not at all noticeable.

Andre Schürrle: 6/10 - The loanee from Dortmund came on in the 90th minute, and got involved right from the start. He took a beautiful first touch to slip by Dembélé and was off to the races, until he tried to take on Alderweireld, who stopped him. He replaced Kamara in this game, and he should replace him against Burnley.