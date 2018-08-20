Nuno Espirito Santo wants Wolves to be clinical and believe they can score

Nuno Espírito Santo was disappointed with the result of his side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he always manages to find positives from their performances.

It was a tough game for Wolves, after hitting the post twice early in the match, then conceding an own goal before James Maddison put the game away with a second.

Nuno 'proud' of his team

"Last week we drew and today we lost, but we are playing the way we want and the team has a lot of things to improve. This is our job and we'll do what we can with the maximum of our strengths," Nuno told Sky Sports.

Nuno must be getting famous for always taking the positives out of each game. "I'm proud of the boys because this is the way we want to be on every pitch."

"I think we started the game very well. We started controlling the game, creating chances.", he commented on the match for BBC.

Wolves have to be 'clinical'

"We were not able to put away the chances we created to really punish them. After they went down to 10 men, we controlled the game, they tried some counter-attacks but all of the game was ours," said Nuno of the game after Vardy's red card.

Wolves have scored twice in their opening two matches, but only gotten one point. They hit the crossbar twice in the early stages of the game, but didn’t manage to score against Leicester at all."Of course, you're disappointed but sometimes, this is the way, and we have to be clinical. We have to have that moment of quality and there is talent."

"We must believe we can score in every moment - at the beginning, the middle and the end of the game,” says Nuno, as his team seemed to have lost belief after failing to score early.