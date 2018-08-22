Norwich City vs Preston North End Preview: Former boss looking to haunt the Canaries

Norwich City host Preston North End in the Championship at Carrow Road on Wednesday night, with Canaries' boss Daniel Farke looking to bag his first win of what has been a turbulent start to the season.

Meanwhile, Preston will be looking to register their first away win of the season as Alex Neil, manager of Norwich between 2015-17, looks to inflict more misery on the Norfolk club.

Can Farke finally get three points on the board?

It's been a difficult start to the 2018/19 season for the Canaries, with only one point taken from a possible nine courtesy of a 2-2 draw against Birmingham City on the opening day.

Since then it has been all downhill, they suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of West Brom, a lacklustre 3-1 victory against Stevenage in the Carabao Cup and most recently, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Norwich's defensive frailties struck at the most unwanted time against the Blades, as Billy Sharp was left unmarked in the box to score a last-gasp winner and steal all three points.

Despite the promising performances of Onel Hernandez and Jordan Rhodes, Farke will be demanding more from his backline.

In his pre-match conference, he told the club's official website: "We need to show our chests, stick together and go for the win.

"The whole team has to work hard in order to be solid but I didn't get the feeling after three games that there was a tactical problem. You have to concede less goals to win more points and that's what we'll do in the next games."

Preston hoping to continue unbeaten run at Carrow Road

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their last four visits to Norwich, despite only one victory at Carrow Road during that period, but boss Alex Niel would lavish taking all three points off the club he guided to the Premier League.

The Lancashire club come into this game off the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw with newly-relegated Stoke City last Saturday. However, they would have been disappointed not to have taken all the spoils.

Preston were 2-1 up at the break courtesy of goals from Paul Gallagher and starlet Graham Burke, but were pegged back by a Peter Crouch equaliser for the struggling Potters.

Ahead of three away games in the space of seven days, Niel told the club's official website: "On the road last year the away fans got quite a few good trips and we hope that is going to continue this year.

"We had really good form on the road last year and that is something we need to make sure we keep up."

Team news

Daniel Farke has already stated that Kenny Mclean ​and Mario Vrancic are still sidelined for the clash, however he reported no fresh injury concerns after the Sheffield United clash.

The Canaries received further boosts with Todd Cantwell back in the squad and Ivo Pinto has returned to training.

Preston meanwhile will have to make an enforced change, after Paul Gallagher faced retrospective action after the Stoke game, which has resulted in a three match suspension for the midfielder.

Predicted line ups

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul, Lewis, Klose, Handley, Marshall; Trybull, Tettey; Hernandez, Leitner, Pukki; Rhodes.

Preston North End (4-2-3-1): Rudd, Hughes, Davies, Clarke, Fisher; Pearson, Ledson; Robinson, Browne, Burke; Nmecha.