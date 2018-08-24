Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Preview: Terriers looking to secure first points of the season against former boss

Huddersfield Town host Cardiff City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as both teams head into the third game of the Premier League season looking for their first win.

The Terriers currently sit bottom of the table, having lost to Chelsea and Manchester City with a collective goal difference of -8.

On the other hand, the Bluebirds are heading into the game in the back of a defeat to Bournemouth and a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United – giving plenty of thanks to an injury-time penalty save from 'keeper Neil Etheridge.

Neil Warnock managed Huddersfield Town between 1994-96, but he will be hoping his current side can do one better than his former club this time out.

Team News

Huddersfield Town have a fully fit squad ahead of the weekend. Defender Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgenson and defensive midfielder Jonathan Hogg have recovered from their thigh and hip injuries respectively, and so are likely to reclaim their starting shirts.

Danny Williams and Erik Durm, who are both yet to feature this season after building up fitness after injury, are in contention to be a part of the squad too.

Aaron Mooy will also make a return, after being absent for the birth of his son last weekend.

For Cardiff, midfielder Aron Gunnarsson remains side-lined whilst Junior Hoilett should be available, despite being substituted because of a groin strain last week.

Last Head to Head

Huddersfield last played Cardiff on the final day of the 2016/17 Sky Bet Championship season – in which the Bluebirds ran out 3-0 winners.

This was much due to the highly changed side from Wagner after the decisions he made to rest his players in preparation for the Playoff Semi-Final the following week.

Town goalkeeper Danny Ward was also sent off in the 20th minute, so the Terriers were down to 10 men for much of the game.

Kenneth Zohore and Joe Bennett (two) were on the scoresheet for City that day.

Familiar Faces

Currently, there are multiple players on Cardiff’s books that are former Terriers.

Skipper Sean Morrison had two loan stints with Huddersfield, and he could be lining up in defence next to Lee Peltier and Jazz Richards, who are also both former Town men.

Attacker Danny Ward made just under 150 appearances for the Terriers and could also be in line to face his former employees.

New signing and backup up keeper Alex Smithies was the hero for Town in their League 1 Play-Off Final Penalty shootout

Finally, Anthony Pilkington may also be returning to West Yorkshire for the day – although he hasn’t been included in Warnock’s 25-man squad.