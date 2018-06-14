Huddersfield Town fixture list released for second Premier League campaign

The Premier League released their fixtures for the 2018/19 season and Huddersfield Town definitely don’t have the easiest of opening or closing games.

All fixtures are subject to change due to TV showings, and team’s participation in other competitions.

Opening Fixtures

After an emphatic 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park for their fist ever Premier League fixture, the Terriers may have been hoping for a similar sort of game to kick off their second season.

Instead, they get to face the team which they played in order to secure survival last season – Chelsea, but at the John Smith’s Stadium.

So, although it may not look to be the easiest of starting games, the players and fans certainly have good memories of facing the Blues.

The West Yorkshire side make their first away trip the following week, as they head across the Pennines to face reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad. Again, the club certainly hold fond memories there, after being the only team in the Premier League to prevent the Citizens from scoring on home turf during the 2017/18 season.

Town conclude August by facing newly promoted Cardiff City at home, before travelling away to Everton at the beginning of September before the first international break of the season.

The Festive Period

Huddersfield start the festive period with a home game against Southampton on 22nd December, before playing Manchester United away on Boxing Day.

They then travel down to the capital to face Fulham away for the final fixture of 2018, before hosting Sean Dyche’s Burnley on New Years’ Day

The Final Run- in

Much like last season, looking ahead, Huddersfield may hope to be in a fairly secure position in the league ahead of their final five games, within which they face three of the ‘top six’ sides.

This starts with an away game against Tottenham Hotspur at their new stadium, before Town host Watford at home.

They then travel to David Wagner’s best friend Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, before hosting Manchester United at home. The latter of which will probably be considered as many fans’ favourite game of the 2017/18 campaign after the Terrier stunned the Red Devils with a 2-1 victory.

The Terriers then travel to the South Coast to face Southampton at St. Mary’s to conclude the campaign.

Where looks to have ‘better’ stretches of games?

Although you could certainly say that no game in the Premier League is easy, Huddersfield Town will certainly look ahead to two particular parts of the season, where games could be considered as more ‘winnable’, since they don’t face any ‘top six’ side.

The first of which starts at the beginning of October, with a run of six fixtures concluding in early December.

This starts with an away day at Watford, before Fulham and West Ham United travel to Yorkshire. A trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers concludes November, before Huddersfield face Brighton and Hove Albion at home, and travel down to Bournemouth.

The second comes before the final five games, in which Town have a run of seven without facing one of the ‘top six'.

This stretch of fixtures starts after the February international break with an away game at Newcastle United, before a home game against Wolves.

The Terriers then travel to the Amex to face the Seagulls, before hosting the Cherries. Further away trips to West Ham and Crystal Palace conclude March, before a home game against Leicester City.

Full Fixture List

August

11th – Chelsea (H)

18th – Manchester City – (A)

25th – Cardiff City – (H)

September

1st – Everton (A)

15th – Crystal Palace (H)

22nd – Leicester City (A)

29th – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

October

6th - Burnley (A)

20th - Liverpool (H)

27th – Watford (A)

November

3rd – Fulham (H)

10th – West Ham United (H)

24th – Wolves (A)

December

1st – Brighton (H)

4th – Bournemouth (A)

8th – Arsenal (A)

15th – Newcastle United (H)

22nd – Southampton (H)

26th – Manchester United (A)

29th – Fulham (A)

January

1st – Burnley (H)

12th – Cardiff City (A)

19th – Manchester City (H)

29th – Everton (H)

February

2nd – Chelsea (A)

9th – Arsenal (H)

23rd – Newcastle United (A)

26th – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

March

2nd – Brighton (A)

9th – Bournemouth (H)

16th – West Ham United (A)

30th – Crystal Palace (A)

April

6th – Leicester City (H)

13th – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

20th – Watford (H)

27th – Liverpool (A)

May

4th – Manchester United (H)

12th – Southampton (A)