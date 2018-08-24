Southampton vs Leicester City preview: Foxes aiming for first away points on South Coast

Leicester’s manager Claude Puel will be in familiar territory this weekend as his Foxes team play Southampton, his employers, where he managed for one full season in the Premier League and also taking the saint to a League Cup Final in the process.

The home side are yet to take all three points from a game this season after an away defeat to Everton and a home 0-0 draw to Burnley on the opening day of the new season.

Leicester meanwhile, will be spirited on by a reported large away contingent of fans following their first win of the season; a 2-0 win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Puel back in town

Puel was at the helm of the Saints for just a single season where he took his side to a League Cup final where they cruelly lost 3-2 to Manchester United at Wembley.

Under the stewardship of the Frenchman, Southampton finished 8th in the Premier League - 17 points less than the previous season when they placed 6th and qualified for the Europa League under Puel’s predecessor Ronald Koeman.

Puel was heavily criticised by the Southampton fans for his apparent defensive tactics which ultimately got him the sack from St Mary’s Stadium having been in charge for just under one year.

No Vardy to the Party

Leicester will be without their number nine Jamie Vardy following a straight red card for a hard challenge on Matt Doherty in their last game against Wolves at the King Power Stadium.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes will be looking to take advantage of the strikers absence. He said: "He [Vardy] won't be available, so you would imagine that would be a bonus. He's a big part of how they play, so when somebody of that stature is missing then clearly you are going to see a difference.”

Team News

Leicester will be without Vardy for three matches following his suspension. Kelechi Iheanacho will be likely to lead the attacking line for the Foxes playing just in front of James Maddison.

Midfielder Matty James remains out following surgery on an Achilles injury while Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki will be looking to prove his fitness for his first appearance of the season.

New signing Caglar Soyuncu will also be a doubt following his move from SC Freiburg.

Southampton will likely have defender Jannick Vestergaard available following his revovery from a virus. Elsewhere, Winger Mohamed Elyounoussi may also feature after missing out on the Everton game with a hamstring injury.

Predicted Line-Ups

Southampton: McCarthy; Bertrand, Stephens, Vestergaard, Soares; Romeu, Lemina, Ward-Prowse; Redmond, Ings, Austin.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Maguire, Evans, Pereira; Ghezzal, Mendy, Ndidi, Gray; Maddison, Iheanacho.