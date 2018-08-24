Peter Woodentop via Flickr

Leicester City

Memorable Match: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Leicester City - Knoc...

Southampton vs Leicester City preview: Foxes aiming for first away points on South Coast

Southampton vs Leicester City preview: Foxes aiming for first away points on South Coast

Leicester City will travel to the St Mary’s Stadium on the South Coast this Saturday as they face Southampton in the Premier League.

tom-simms
Tom Simms

Leicester’s manager Claude Puel will be in familiar territory this weekend as his Foxes team play Southampton, his employers, where he managed for one full season in the Premier League and also taking the saint to a League Cup Final in the process.

The home side are yet to take all three points from a game this season after an away defeat to Everton and a home 0-0 draw to Burnley on the opening day of the new season. 

Leicester meanwhile, will be spirited on by a reported large away contingent of fans following their first win of the season; a 2-0 win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Puel back in town

Puel was at the helm of the Saints for just a single season where he took his side to a League Cup final where they cruelly lost 3-2 to Manchester United at Wembley. 

Under the stewardship of the Frenchman, Southampton finished 8th in the Premier League - 17 points less than the previous season when they placed 6th and qualified for the Europa League under Puel’s predecessor Ronald Koeman

Puel was heavily criticised by the Southampton fans for his apparent defensive tactics which ultimately got him the sack from St Mary’s Stadium having been in charge for just under one year.

No Vardy to the Party

Leicester will be without their number nine Jamie Vardy following a straight red card for a hard challenge on Matt Doherty in their last game against Wolves at the King Power Stadium.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes will be looking to take advantage of the strikers absence. He said: "He [Vardy] won't be available, so you would imagine that would be a bonus. He's a big part of how they play, so when somebody of that stature is missing then clearly you are going to see a difference.”

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Leicester will be without Vardy for three matches following his suspension. Kelechi Iheanacho will be likely to lead the attacking line for the Foxes playing just in front of James Maddison.

Midfielder Matty James remains out following surgery on an Achilles injury while Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki will be looking to prove his fitness for his first appearance of the season. 

New signing Caglar Soyuncu will also be a doubt following his move from SC Freiburg.

Southampton will likely have defender Jannick Vestergaard available following his revovery from a virus. Elsewhere, Winger Mohamed Elyounoussi may also feature after missing out on the Everton game with a hamstring injury.

Predicted Line-Ups

Southampton: McCarthy; Bertrand, Stephens, Vestergaard, Soares; Romeu, Lemina, Ward-Prowse; Redmond, Ings, Austin.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Maguire, Evans, Pereira; Ghezzal, Mendy, Ndidi, Gray; Maddison, Iheanacho.

VAVEL Logo

    Leicester City News

    Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Foxes look for first points of the month

    6 days ago

    Gareth Southgate praises Leicester's youth policy following Foxes' call-ups

    16 days ago

    Harry Maguire pens new contract with Leicester City

    18 days ago

    Leicester City 1-2 Liverpool: Foxes' players ratings as hosts are undone by flying Reds

    a month ago

    Memorable match: Leicester 2-2 Liverpool - Both teams see red as the Foxes rescue a late point

    a month ago

    Kasper Schmeichel signs new five-year contract at the King Power Stadium

    a month ago

    Leicester City vs Liverpool preview: Reds to continue perfect start at the King Power?

    a month ago

    Leicester City to clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in Carabao Cup third round

    a month ago

    Leicester City 4-0 Fleetwood Town: Foxes ease into third round with emphatic victory

    a month ago

    Leicester City vs Fleetwood Town preview: Foxes renew pleasantries with League One outfit

    a month ago

    Southampton 1-2 Leicester City: Harry Maguire steals late win against ten-man Saints

    a month ago