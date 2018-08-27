Leicester City vs Fleetwood Town preview: Foxes renew pleasantries with League One outfit

Leicester City are set to play their first domestic cup match of the season on Tuesday night as they host League One side Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

It is the second time in as many seasons the Cod Army are to visit the King Power Stadium after the two sides met in January in an FA Cup third round replay. The game ended 2-0 in favour of the Foxes.

The break from the Premier League schedule will be a chance for many players on the fringes of the Leicester first team to make an appearance for a chance to impress manager Claude Puel.

Joey Barton’s Cod Army

Fleetwood Town currently find themselves in the League One play off places after an impressive start to the season under the stewardship of their new manager Joey Barton In his first managerial position.

Barton hung up his boots after the announcement he would take over as the Fleetwood boss. His move only taking place after his football ban in relation to betting was over.

After losing their opening day match at home to AFC Wimbledon, the Cod Army have faired well and are currently on a four-match unbeaten run in the league. The source of many of their goals coming from welsh front-man Ched Evans who has scored four league goals in as many appearances.

Fleetwood earned themselves a place in the second round of the cup after beating Crewe Alexandra 4-3 on penalties earlier on this month.

Lucky Foxes

Much like Fleetwood, Leicester have enjoyed a positive start to the season. Despite a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on the opening day of the Premier League season, they have bounced back with consecutive victories.

The got their home campaign off to the perfect start with a 2-0 win over newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers before they came from behind to win 2-1 against Southampton. Harry Maguire was pivotal as he netted a late winner from range.

As a result, the East-Midlanders sit seventh in the Premier League.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Jamie Vardy will miss the chance to face his old club as the striker is currently serving a three-match ban. He is sure to feel frustrated after also missing out on the meeting between the two sides last season in the third round of the FA Cup whilst being injured. He did however feature for just nine minutes in the replay at the King Power.

Leicester will definitely be without Vardy who is still suspended. Midfielder Matty James remains out following surgery on an achilles injury while Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki will be looking to prove his fitness for his first appearance of the season.

New Foxes signings Çağlar Söyüncü and Rachid Ghezzal will also be in contention for a first start wearing a Leicester shirt.

Elsewhere Fleetwood are more than likely to field the same side that drew 0-0 away at Charlton Athletic. Ched Evans was a doubt before that match but managed to play 83 minutes.

Cian Bolger and Kyle Dempsey are the only doubts after recovering from minor injuries.

Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City: Ward; Simpson, Benkovic, Evans, Fuchs; Ghezzal, Iborra, Silva, Diabate; King, Iheanacho.

Fleetwood Town: Jones; Coyle, Morgan, Bolger, Husband; Marney, Dempsey, Holt; Hunter, Evans, Madden.