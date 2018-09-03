Liverpool's Andy Robertson named new Scotland captain

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, who has provided two assists in the Premier League so far this season, including passing to Sadio Mané for the opening goal against Leicester City at the weekend, has been named as the new captain of Scotland.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation since coming into the Liverpool team in place of Alberto Moreno last season, and has made himself a firm fans favourite at Anfield since joining the Reds from Hull City for a fee of around £8 million.

The Glaswegian is also a crucial part of his national team as this announcement from manager Alex McLeish shows.

Famous footsteps

Robertson follows in the footsteps of former Liverpool players Graeme Souness and Gary McAlister in captaining Scotland, and takes over from Celtic midfielder Scott Brown and former Manchester United man Darren Fletcher, who have been captains in recent years.

He has 22 international caps to date and has scored twice in that time, but will build on that as skipper when Scotland face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night and then host Albania on Monday.

He also joins the likes of Jordan Henderson, Mo Salah and Mané as fellow Reds teammates who also captain their countries, something that Liverpool's recruitment team look at when signing players given the importance of leadership skills and responsibility.

Prior to the announcement, Robertson had told reporters that there is “more to come” from his Liverpool side this season, despite them winning four games from four.

He said: “The last three games we've probably not been at our best so we're still a work in progress and if we can keep getting better it'll be exciting to see what can happen.

"We've got a few big games when we come back but I think all the lads are just excited to go away with their international teams now and some get a break and we'll come back and we've obviously got a big game against Tottenham.”

Being named the new captain of his country will certainly not harm Robertson’s confidence as he continues to go from strength to strength under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

Upon returning from international duty, Liverpool's players will have a testing few weeks as the Champions League group stage begins, where Liverpool will first face Paris-Saint Germain at Anfield, as well as Premier League games against Spurs and Manchester City and a Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea.