International call-ups for four Huddersfield Town players during September break

The September international break provides a week away from Premier League action, but not all Huddersfield Town players will be using this time to rest.

A number of Terriers have received international call-ups for this break, and so, will be representing their respective countries.

Mooy and Mounié called up

Australia’s Word Cup star man Aaron Mooy has once again been called up to represent his country. The Socceroos, however, don’t have a competitive game scheduled, but the squad will meet up for a training camp during the break.

Last season’s top scorer Steve Mounié has received his latest call-up to represent Benin, who are set to participate in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo on Sunday.

The Squirrels currently sit second in the group behind Algeria after a 1-0 win over Gambia in their first game. The 24-year-old currently has seven caps for his country and has scored one goal.

Summer signing Ramadan Sobhi was called up to the Egypt squad who host Niger in Cairo on Saturday as part of the African Cup of Nations qualification.

However, the young winger has since withdrawn from the squad due to his recent knee injury and will now return to Huddersfield for treatment and to focus on his recovery.

Under 21 Call-ups

After injuring his ACL during the international break in March 2017, defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic has been recalled to the Slovenia Under 21s squad.

The centre back, who made his Premier League debut last month, is in contention to face Kazakhstan in a two-legged qualifier for the 2019 UEFA Under 21 Championship.

Finally, new loan signing Isaac Mbenza could feature for the Belgium Under 21 team, where he could play in games against Malta and Hungary.

The young Belgian Red Devils are looking to extend their current five-match winning run in Euro U21 Championship qualifying.

What’s happening with the Danish internationals?

Despite representing Denmark in this summer’s World Cup, Town pair Jonas Lössl and Mathias Zanka will not be playing for the Danes during this break.

The Danish FA (DBU) and players’ union have been locked in talks over a new contract for those that represent the national team, and therefore, no top division players have been selected to represent their nation this month.

The DBU are thought to be seeking a new deal that focuses more on raising funds for community projects, whilst the players have refused to sign due to their personal sponsorship deals.

Therefore, it is believed that Denmark will field lower division and futsal players in the squad for their Nations League tie with Wales this coming Sunday.