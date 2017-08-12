Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield Town: Mounie's debut brace sinks Palace

Huddersfield Town could not have enjoyed a better start to life in the Premier League as they thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park on the opening day.

In their first ever Premier League match, Steve Mounie's brace, along with an own goal from Joel Ward, ensured a perfect start to send Town top of the table at least temporarily.

Walking in a Wagner Wonderland

Since arriving in England last summer, David Wagner has commonly been regarded as 'Jürgen Klopp's best-mate', but the American-German is quickly carving out his own legacy in West Yorkshire after guiding town to promotion through the Championship play-offs.

Huddersfield were in dreamland before even a third of the game had been played. They took the lead in the 24th minute after Christopher Schindler's near post flick met Mathias Zanka. He returned it back across the goal where Ward could only put into his own net to break the deadlock.

But it didn't stop there for the Terriers; Aaron Mooy's cross from deep met the head of Steve Mounie. The Benin international buried a powerful header into the top left-hand corner to double the lead on his debut.

It should've been three or four soon after too. Ward recovered well to track back and tackle Tom Ince to prevent a one-on-one situation with Wayne Hennessey, whilst Zanka's free header after connecting with a Mooy corner could only fall wide of goal.

Colossal Lössl

Goalkeeper Jonas Lössl was only first called into serious action five minutes into the second-half. Christian Benteke's effort drew a fine one-handed dive from the Dane to keep the away side two goals ahead.

Palace continued to throw men forward as they looked to find a way back into the game. Wilfred Zaha sparked to life to turn past Danny Williams, but Lössl stood firm again to deny the winger.

Scott Dann had a big chance after rising at a corner, but instead, he fired wide from seven yards as Palace spurned their opportunities to get back into the game.

Maestro Mounie

Following his first-half header, Mounie secured victory for the Yorkshire outfit in the 78th minute. After signing from Montpellier for a club-record £11.5 million, the new man already looks to be repaying Town's faith in him.

Following Dann's miss, Town raced down the other end of the field, where Colin Quaner rolled the across, only for Mounie to fire home from ten yards for 3-0. The away end shortly followed with chants of "We are top of the league!" before a very happy trip back to Yorkshire.