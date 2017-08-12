Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield Town: Mounie's debut brace sinks Palace
Huddersfield players celebrate their opening Premier League goal

Huddersfield Town could not have enjoyed a better start to life in the Premier League as they thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park on the opening day.

In their first ever Premier League match, Steve Mounie's brace, along with an own goal from Joel Ward, ensured a perfect start to send Town top of the table at least temporarily.

 