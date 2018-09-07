Terence Kongolo wins Huddersfield Town’s August Player of the Month award

Huddersfield Town’s Blue and White Foundation members have voted Terence Kongolo as their Player of the Month for August.

The versatile defender has won the award for the first time since joining the club for a record fee on a permanent basis in the summer, after his impressive loan spell during the second half of the 2017/18 season.

Kongolo narrowly beat young midfielder Philip Billing to the prize – after both impressed throughout the first three games of the new Premier League season.

Impressive Performances from the Dutchman

The 24-year-old Dutch international has been an ever-present in the heart of Towns defence in the league this season – playing as either a left-sided central defender when the Terriers have deployed a back five or as a left-back when a back four has been preferred.

He helped contribute to a clean sheet against Cardiff City, as well as putting in battling displays against both Chelsea and Manchester City.

In August, he made multiple match-saving tackles– with one particularly standing out against Willian from Chelsea on the opening day of the season, where he prevented a clear goalscoring chance from the Brazilian.

During the opening month of the season, Kongolo made nine successful tackles, ten interceptions and 20 clearances.

He also won 24 duels against his opponents.

Kongolo a key part of survival bid

After arriving on loan from Monaco during last season’s January transfer window, the defender instantly became a fan’s favourite.

Kongolo played most of the remaining games of the season and instantly improved the Terrier’s defence.

Except against Liverpool at the end of January, Huddersfield didn’t concede more than two goals in a single game during the second half of the season, and a huge reason for that was the addition of the 24-year-old.

Huddersfield’s goal difference was poor last season, so the fans will be hopeful of improvement this time around after Kongolo’s £17.5 million signing.

If he can continue his impressive form, he will play a major role in helping Town defy the odds again in a bid to have a third season in England’s top-flight.