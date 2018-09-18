Young Boys vs Manchester United: Reds return to European action in Switzerland

Manchester United begin their UEFA Champions League 2018/19 campaign with a trip to the Stade de Suisse in Switzerland to face Young Boys, who will make their bow in this competition.

Jose Mourinho's side have endured a shaky start to the season, having won three and lost two of their opening five Premier League matches, including an embarrassing loss away at Brighton. Wednesday night's game serves the first meeting with Young Boys in the clubs history.

Hoping for better this time around

With the Premier League title sealed for Manchester City arguably as early as the turn of the year, Manchester United's best hope of major success was in the form of Europe's top club competition. The Red Devils made it out of a group featuring Benfica, CSKA Moscow, and Basel comfortably winning five of their six games.

However, once the knockouts began with a round of 16 fixtures with Sevilla, the ground really hit hard for the three-time European champions.

A lifeless first leg saw United draw 0-0 in Seville and were eventually defeated in the return fixture 2-1. The manner in which United exited the competition was unacceptable for a club expected to reach the latter rounds each year, demonstrating the gap between United and Europe's elite clubs, such as eventual champions Real Madrid. Mourinho and his side will be hoping to redeem themselves this season with a better run through the competition.

Team News

Luke Shaw is almost certain to return to the team having missed Saturday's win at Watford as he recovered from a head injury sustained in the international break. He'll likely regain his spot at left-back filled by Ashley Young in his absence.

Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford, who hold suspensions in the domestic competitions, are eligible for action in the Champions League and may also feature in the lineup.

It could also be an evening to remember for Diogo Dalot. The summer signing from Porto who has struggled with injuries since his arrivals is yet to make his debut with the first-team but has featured for the reserves. Wednesday's game presents a good opportunity to ease him into the team and reap the burden on 33-year-old Antonio Valencia at right-back.

How have Young Boys fared so far?

We've already mentioned how United have started their season, but what about Young Boys?

The Swiss club have already played double the amount United have this campaign, winning all but one of their ten games. If hosting Manchester United wasn't enough, their form will certainly see them a confident outfit as the two sides meet. The second half of the game could be crucial as Young Boys required extra-time in their cup game on Saturday, meaning fatigue could come in play after the interval.

Despite being heavy favourites, United should be wary of the threat their opponents pose.