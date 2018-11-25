Division 1 Féminine week 11 review: Metz climb table after huge win

Another week in the Division 1 Féminine saw no changes at the top of the standings but there was a shift in the relegation spots as FC Metz found a vital win this weekend.

Metz 2 - 0 Lille

In what could be potentially a relegation decider, FC Metz dispatched Lille OSC at home with a two-nil win. Both teams came into the game needing the win to try and distance themselves from the bottom of the table, but it took until the second half for the first goal of the game to appear. In the 50th minute, Léa Khelifi skipped past the challenge of a defender and finished low past the goalkeeper to put Metz in the lead. Maureen Bigot then got the game-winning goal in the 81st minute as she played a quick one-two before finishing well from about eight yards out.

This win was only Metz' third win of the season but it comes just before the league breaks for the winter and lifts them out of the relegation zone. Lille drop down a spot and are now two points below Metz in eleventh. There is still plenty of matches to be played in the season but this win could not only derail Lille's season but also give Metz a much-needed boost in confidence going forward.

Guingamp 1 - 5 Montpellier

Montpellier HSC picked up their third win in a row as they demolished En Avant de Guingamp in their own stadium. Clarrise Le Bihan had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock but she produced the goods in the 50th minute after Montpellier had spent most of the first half knocking on the door. Six minutes later, Montpellier made it two as Anouk Dekker pounced on the rebound after Sofia Jakobsson's effort had come off the post. Sandi Toletti scored the third in the 61st minute when she nodded home Le Bihan's cross and Jakobsson got the goal her play had deserved in the 74th minute. Le Bihan scored her second in stoppage time and even though Guingamp managed to get a goal of their own in the 67th minute through Amandine Beche, it was not enough to stop a rampant Montpellier side.

The visitors on the day have overcome a bad start to the season by their standards and have moved up to fourth in the standings. Their UEFA Women's Champions League aspirations remain alive and well. Guingamp's loss to Montpellier drops them one spot below their opponents this weekend into fifth but they will be happy with how their season has gone so far.

OL 4 - 1 Fleury

Olympique Lyonnais continue to set the pace in the Division 1 Féminine as they brushed aside Fleury 91 this weekend with a four-one win. Eugénie Le Sommer gave OL an early start as she scored teh first goal of the game in the fifth minute but Marie-Charlotte Leger pulled Fleury level again in the 32nd minute. Dzsenifer Marozsán put OL back in the lead when she nodded home Selma Bacha's corner in the 42nd minute and the champions did not look back after that. Ada Hegerberg scored her tenth of the season in the 66th minute and Isobel Christiansen then got her second of her OL career in the 84th minute to cap off another strong showing by OL this season.

OL remain at the top of the league as they have for most of the season and will head into the break knowing that their destiny is in their hands right now. Fleury knew that getting anything off of OL at home would have been a tall task and they will take heart from at least managing to trouble the visitors slightly with a goal of their own. They now sit in sixth and six points away from the relegation zone.

Dijon 0 - 5 Paris

Paris FC have regained some form after a small stumble recently and went on to defeat Dijon FCO by five goals to nil this weekend away from home. Gaëtane Thiney scored from the spot in the 16th minute after Elodie Nakkach had fouled Linda Sällström inside the area. Thiney then turned provider in the 27th minute when her corner kick was knocked home by Mathilde Bourdieu. Thea Greboval then got onto a deflected ball inside the area during another Thiney corner in the 58th minute to make it three and Clara Mateo scored the fourth four minutes later. Sällström scored her eighth goal of the season in the 79th minute, continuing on her sparkling start in France and also finishing the scoring for the day.

Paris move back into third but are still quite a long way away from the Champions League spots right now. Their aim will be to keep picking up points and hope that those above them slip up at some point so they can take advantage of it. With this loss, Dijon slide down into ninth and are now only three points away from the relegation zone. They will want to start picking up points again before they are dragged into a relegation battle soon.

Rodez 1 - 2 PSG

Paris Saint-Germain had to dig to deep to defeat Rodez AF this weekend but they found a way to win anyway thanks to a late goal by Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Rodez actually took the lead in the 44th minute after Clara Noiran was brought down in the area by Ashley Lawrence and Flavie Lemaitre stepped up to dispatch the penalty. In the second half, Rodez tried to hold on to the lead for as long as they could but Katoto, who has been on fire this season, proved to have too much quality to keep quiet for long. Katoto brought PSG level in the 77th minute with a penalty after Manon Guitard had been whistled for a handball and then Katoto scored another penalty to win the game in the 88th minute as Guitard was again called for a handball inside the box.

PSG will breathe a huge sigh of relief today after almost losing some costly points in a game that they should have won easily. They stay in second, five points behind OL but have a game in hand. Rodez can take heart from this performance but the loss will not ease their woes. They remain rooted to the bottom of the table and still only have managed to pick up just two points this season.

Bordeaux 0 - 1 Soyaux

ASJ Soyaux stopped a run of three draws in a row with a win against FC Girondins de Bordeaux in Week 11. The game saw a few chances throughout its entirety and the solitary goal that gave Soyaux the win came in the 82nd minute thanks to Sarah Chambot.

Bordeaux stay one spot ahead of Soyaux despite the loss in seventh and both sides have managed to keep away from the bottom teams throughout the season. They will hope to stay as far up the table as possible when the second half of the season returns.