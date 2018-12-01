The Warm Down: Winless run continues for Wolves as they are tamed by Bluebirds

A goal of the season contending effort from winger Junior Hoilett was the difference between the two sides in a tightly fought match up.

Wolverhampton Wanderers struggled to break down a well drilled Cardiff City defence throughout the game and continued their winless run to six games on the bounce.

Wolves will host Chelsea on Wednesday at Molineux in a midweek fixture that begs the question, where will the next three points come from?

Wolves lacking bite

From the onset, Wolves struggled to retain possession in the opposition half. Despite the lack of control, the travelling team managed to edge ahead after right-back Matt Doherty slammed the ball into the roof of the net from an acute angle.

It became apparent that Wolves were going to be tested by the hosts as central midfielder Harry Arter's first-half strike appeared to be destined for the top left corner, but it ricocheted off the left-hand upright and away from danger.

Most of the Wanderers attacks were exactly that, wandering through the middle with seemingly no dynamism when approaching the final third.

Adama Traore's powerful runs appeared to be Nuno Santos' focal point in attack but on the majority of occasions, the Spaniard was comfortably shrugged off the ball by one of the on-song Bluebird centre-halves.

Wanderers winless in six

Before kick off, Wolves were sat in 11th and had only one defeat away from home this season - a win tonight would have seen them leapfrog Midland rivals Leicester City and into the top half.

As much as this all seemed like a reality at half time, Neil Warnock orchestrated a second half come back to turn an unbeaten away run into a baron dry spell.

Wolves have scored a mere four goals in their last five games; worryingly they will now face a visit from fourth place Chelsea next week, then another away fixture at Rafa Benitez' defensively minded Newcastle United. Nuno will be left scratching his head in an attempt to find a route to goal and a route to a win in the process.