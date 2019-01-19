Javi Gracia insists "many positives" in dull draw against Burnley

Javi Gracia stated that his side "didn't play their best game" but did say that "there are many positives to take" following the Hornets' goalless draw at home against Sean Dyche's Burnley side.

He went on to talk about "defending well against set pieces against a very strong team" and also saying that "physically they did well". However, the Watford strike-force couldn't find the net today and Gracia said that they will "try to do better next time".

When asked on his take of the game, Gracia said: "we knew it would be a very demanding game and I think we started well", referring to Gerard Deulofeu's chance early on, which he should have scored with.

After that, Gracia said it was "very close" and said that under the circumstances, "one point was positive".

"You don't play alone," he added, when queried on why the side weren't at their best.

"You play with another team and sometimes you don't find the best way to play."

Doucoure's absence

One absentee that was noted by every Watford fan was Abdoulaye Doucoure - the Hornets' in-demand midfielder. After playing all 90 minutes in Watford's turnaround at Selhurst Park last Saturday, it was seemingly strange at first glance that he was not in the squad at all; but it was confirmed pre-match that he picked up a knee injury in training.

Javi Gracia was quick to put any queries to rest, by saying there is "no doubt about [the fact he got injured in training]", continuing with "he felt something in the last training session and he wasn't available, but I'm sure in two or three days he will be ready."

This will be a massive relief to Watford fans who perhaps feared the worst after his name wasn't on the squad sheet.

Doucoure said in a recent interview that he "thinks he will leave Watford", however it has been suggested that it is highly unlikely that he will leave in the January transfer window.