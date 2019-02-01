Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: A European six pointer between the Toffees and the Wolves

Saturday's three o'clock kick-off sees Everton take on high flying Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park.

Both teams will head into this fixture full of confidence - despite suffering disappointing results in the FA Cup.

Everton managed a tough 1-0 away win at struggling Huddersfield Town, whereas, Wolves bounced back with a dominant display over West Ham at Molineux on Tuesday night.

Both sides looking up the table

This game could be easily be seen as a European six-pointer as both sides will be looking to continue their ambitious push into a European spot come to the end of the season.

The Midlands club sits two points clear of the Toffees, and with three wins from their last five - including victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City - no one could blame Wanderers fans for being expectant of three points tomorrow afternoon.

On the other hand, Everton have had an up and down last six games, seeing three wins and three losses.

A loss for either side could see them drop as far down as 11th in the table if results don't go there way this weekend - way off where either side will be aiming to be at the end of the campaign.

Tough time at the Toffees

Although Wolves are enjoying their return to the Premier League so far this season, the Wanderers haven't gotten the better of the Merseyside team since May 2004. In their last seven clashes, there have been five draws (including two goalless draws), and Everton taking all three points on the two occasions.

Guaranteed late drama

The home side boasts the most goals in the league outside of the top six with an impressive 35 goals in 24 games. Alongside this 10 of their 35 goals have come in the last 15 minutes of their matches.

Wolves have also netted 23 of their 30 goals in the second half - 12 of them also coming in their last 15 minutes as well. It certainly isn't a game I'd advise leaving early.

Key players

The key man for the Toffees will undoubtedly be Richarlison, who's early strike against Huddersfield in the midweek game was the difference between the two sides.

The £40m winger has got two goals in his last two games now, only one of which was in the league. Before then, his last goal came against Burnley, back on Boxing Day.

Marco Silva will be hoping his main man can build on his recent two goals and carry his team over the line tomorrow afternoon.

In the other camp, all eyes will be on Raul Jimenez once again. The Mexican has chipped in with eight goals in this year's campaign including three goals in their last three league wins.

Every good goalscorer needs a provider, and for this Mexican number nine, his provider - on most occasions - is Joao Moutinho. The Portuguese playmaker has an outstanding five of his six league assists in those same three wins. It's going to take quite some doing for the Everton defence to hold out these two in the form they're in.

Team news

It's the home side who seem to have the most issues in terms of injuries and suspensions this week.

Highly sought after midfielder Idrissa Gueye is being assessed ahead of this fixture as he has a groin injury that forced him to sit out of their victory over Huddersfield.

Former England left-back Leighton Baines suffered a rib injury during the game and therefore will be a doubt also - which isn't news that Marco Silva will have wanted to hear due to the suspension of his other full back option in Lucas Digne.

Summer signing Yerry Mina is also unlikely to feature as he is recovering from an ankle injury he picked up during their shock FA Cup exit to Millwall.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be pleased, as the only team news coming from Molineux appears to be that Willy Boly will return to the side following his three-match suspension.

Predicted starting XIs

Everton starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Kenny, Davies, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Lookman, Tosun.

Wolves starting XI: Rui Patricio, Doherty, Boly, Bennett, Coady, Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jota, Jimenez.