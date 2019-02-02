Everton 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Wolves continue their fine form by piling the pressure on Marco Silva

It was another superb Premier League performance by Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side as they recorded a superb 3-1 away win over Everton to pile more pressure onto Toffees manager, Marco Silva.

Two first-half goals from Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez either side of an Andre Gomes goal and a second-half strike from Leander Dendocker gave Santo's side the deserved win, and their third straight Premier League victory.

For Everton, the defeat means they have lost three of their last four in all competitions which wasn't taken lightly by the home supporters as boos echoed around Goodison Park at full time.

Story of the Game

On a chilly afternoon in Merseyside, the visitors looked to ramp up the heat early on as they flew out of the traps and opened the scoring inside 10 minutes.

A positive run by Matt Doherty into the box led to him being bundled down by Leighton Baines giving referee, Lee Mason no option but to point to the spot. The ever-reliable Neves stepped up and converted the spot kick to give his side an early lead.

Minutes later Wolves came close to a second as captain, Connor Coady picked out Diogo Jota's run in behind the Everton defence. Fortunately for Silva's side Jordan Pickford was on hand to scurry out of his goal and beat Jota to the ball.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure and nearly had their second through Dendoncker. Jimenez found space on the edge of the box and set the Belgian international, but again Pickford was on hand for his side as he saved well to deny Wolves their second of the afternoon.

The warning signs were clear to see for the hosts in the early stages, however, this didn't phase them as they got themselves back into the game just before the halfway mark, and in some style too.

Andre Gomes picked up the ball on the edge of the box and unstoppable effort past the helpless Rui Patricio for his first goal in an Everton shirt.

After netting three goals in his last two games Jimenez was the man in form for Nuno's side, and he continued this impressive goalscoring form just before the break, as he headed his side back in front.

Joao Moutinho whipped in an inch-perfect free-kick and this was met by the head of Jimenez who powered home past Pickford to Wolves the advantage going into half time.

Despite their positive first half the visitors were dealt a blow early in the second as goal scorer, Neves was forced off through injury and replaced by Romain Saiss.

However, this setback didn't seem to hinder Santo's side as they extended their lead just after the hour mark.

The visitors broke quickly and this setup Jota who had an effort blocked, the loose ball then fell to Dendoncker who made no mistake with his effort as he slotted in from 10 yards out for his first Wolves goal.

After looking good going forward the away side looked equally as impressive defensively as Ryan Bennett denied Michael Keane just yards from goal with a superb, last-ditched tackle.

As the game entered the final stages Everton were hoping for a bit of luck in the final third to get back into the game, however after an unlucky black cat invaded the pitch with ten minutes to go this seemed to signal all of the Toffees' luck was out...

This would prove to be the case as a the Nuno's side stuck out the late stages to record their fourth win in five matches, whilst inflicting more pressure on Marco Silva and his side who have now lost three of their last four home matches.

Takeaways from the Game

Jimenez on fire

Wolves top scorer, Raul Jimenez continued his free-scoring form as he netted his fourth in three games and his ninth league goal of the season. The Mexican is proving to be the real deal for Santo's team as his side enter the business end of the season.

Tantrums for the Toffees

The defeat for the home side was their third in their last four outings, piling the pressure on the manager, Marco Silva and the Everton faithful were quick to jump onto the manager's back as loud boos rang around Goodison at full time.

Wolves on the March

Another superb result for Nuno Espirito Santo's side continues their impressive form of late, as they extend their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions. Their impressive return to the Premier League goes on!