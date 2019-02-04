Division 1 Féminine week 16 review: PSG go top

League action returned in the Division 1 Féminine after the international break and it provided some pivotal results at both the top and the bottom of the table.

PSG 4 - 0 Montpellier

Montpellier HSC had the chance to try and close the gap on second-placed Paris Saint-Germain but it was the home side who dominated proceedings and put themselves at the top of the table after the weekend's results. Shuang Wang gave the Parisiennes the perfect start as their high pressure on Montpellier forced a turnover within the first minute of the game and Wang proceeded to thump Marie-Antoinette Katoto's lay off into the top corner from 22 yards out. Katoto was involved in the second goal as her cut back found Grace Geyoro in the sixth minute and Geyoro finished cooly past Casey Murphy in goal. Katoto got her 18th goal of the season in the 20th minute when she finished off Ashey Lawrence's pass and new signing Nadia Nadim put an exclamation make on PSG's performance with a goal on the 88th minute.

PSG now sit on top of the league, a point ahead of current champions Olympique Lyonnais. In a season that has seen PSG stay right on OL's tail, this win could prove massive in the long run as the title chase heats up. Montpellier slip into fourth after this loss and are way off a continental spot right now.

Guingamp 3 - 0 Rodez

En Avant de Guingamp bounced back from their last defeat thanks to a brace by Faustine Robert that helped them pick up a 3-0 win over Rodez AF. In the fifth minute of the game Meffometou Tcheno got by her defender before delivering a cross that Robert took down and finished well at the far post. Robert added her second in the 69th minute after a corner kick ended up at her feet and she finished from close range. Emelyne Laurent then wrapped up the points in the 80th minute with a smart finish from the top of the penalty area.

Guingamp remain in seventh but have further distanced themselves from the relegation zone and are eight points clear. Rodez continue to struggle this season and remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just eight points total this season.

Soyaux 2 - 3 Metz

ASJ Soyaux and FC Metz provided the most entertaining match of the weekend as they produced a 3-2 thriller in Soyaux. Léa Khelifi scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute to put Metz ahead in the first half. After the break, Soyaux responded with the equaliser in the 54th minute as Siga Tandia was the first to a rebound after a free kick and come off the goal post. Viviane Boudaud then put the hosts ahead two minutes later as the goalkeeper flapped at a cross and allowed Boudaud to kick the ball into a gaping goal. Metz were not deterred and Marie-Laure Delie, who has found a new lease of life in Metz, brought the visitors level again in the 69th minute. Khelifi then made the victory certain for Metz with her second goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

After a disappointing first half of the season, Metz have won two straight games this year and sit in tenth, five points clear of the relegation zone. Soyaux slide down into ninth, level on points with Metz after their second loss in a row.

Dijon 1 - 0 Lille

Dijon FCO were another team to bounce back from a loss the last time out and found a way to secure three points against a Lille OSC side desperate for points. The only goal of the game came in the seventh minute when Kenza Dali, another player seeing a resurgence in form after moving to a new team, picked up the ball after the goalkeeper's parry made it easy for Dali to score.

Dijon move up into eighth and are now seven points clear of the bottom two places. They have some breathing room from the likes of Lille who remain in eleventh but will need to keep picking up points to avoid being brought into the fight for safety once again.

Note: Paris FC - Olympique Lyonnais and FC Fleury 91 - FC Girondins de Bordeaux were postponed until further notice.