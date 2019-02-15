Brighton and Hove Albion vs Derby County Preview: Place in quarter-finals up for grabs

Brighton host Derby at 12:30 tomorrow afternoon in a tie that will see the winner progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls reached the quarter-finals last season before being knocked out by Manchester United in a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

They face Frank Lampard’s Derby, who are in the fifth round after beating Accrington Stanley 1-0.

Team news

Brighton have an almost fully fit squad to choose from, as Solly March is the only injury doubt with an ankle injury he sustained in the 3-1 home defeat to Burnley last time out.

Florin Andone is also unavailable due to suspension, after being found guilty of violent conduct during the fourth round replay victory at West Brom.

Jose Izquierdo is back available for Albion, which is a huge boost as Jurgen Locadia has been filling in on the left wing. However, with Andone out of contention, Locadia may be needed down the middle.

Brighton could line up as follows: Button, Bruno, Balogun, Burn, Bernardo, Kayal, Pröpper, Bissouma, Knockaert, Locadia, Jahanbakhsh.

Chris Hughton will look to use his squad and give other players opportunities to stake a claim for a place in the Premier League.

Derby also have most of their players available, after a few were rested during their 1-1 draw away to Ipswich Town.

They could line up like this: Roos, Bogle, Tomori, Keogh, Malone, Bryson, Huddlestone, Wilson, Lawrence, Holmes, Waghorn.

Progression gives either side a real chance

With Man United, Chelsea and Manchester City the only top six sides still left in the FA Cup, either side will fancy their chances if they are to progress through to the quarter-finals.

Both teams will look to play a strong side, perform well, and see who they will face in the next round.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh will be looking to find some form after his return from the Asia Cup, while Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson could continue his impressive form with another good performance.

Their performances could be the game changer for both teams, and they will be key to their side's chances.