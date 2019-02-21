"It was what we want from him" Emery praises Ozil after European win

Unai Emery has praised Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil following a good comeback performance against Europa League opponents BATE Borisov.

The German playmaker has been in and out of the Arsenal squad for the majority of the season and last made an appearance for the Gunners back at the end of January. However, after leaving Belarus last week 1-0 down, Emery decided to introduce Ozil back into the first team fold, and the #10 delivered.

Ozil delivers on the big stage

Ozil was at the heart of all the action on the pitch and was the creative focal point for Arsenal in their 3-0 win against BATE, being the main cog that saw a Gunners team progress to the Round of 16 of the Europa League, and the manager was impressed with what he saw.

Speaking to the media after the game, Emery said: “My message to him (after the game) is to carry on and be available like he was today. Today I am happy, and he was the way we wanted him to play. It was what we want from him”

Praise for Guendouzi

Ozil wasn’t the only Arsenal midfielder to win praise from his manager, though. Summer signing Matteo Guendouzi was showered with praise from Emery after another stellar performance from the teenager.

Emery said: “His development is what want from him. He has big ambition and big quality. Sometimes we need more quality with him and for him to be stronger in midfield, but today he was impressive.

“His development with us is very important and he’s playing with big consistency. His quality is very impressive.”

Arsenal next plays Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at home at the Emirates, the same team that ended Emery’s 23 unbeaten game streak in the first half of the season.