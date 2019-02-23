Stoke City 1-1 Aston Villa: Albert Adomah's first strike in over a year rescues a point for Villans in an emotional affair at the Bet 365 Stadium

As the community of Stoke poured out tributes to the legendary World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordan Banks following the club legend's passing nine days ago, there was a sense of duty for the Potters players to deliver a performance that merited the stature of such a club icon who gave so much to his beloved Stoke City.

However, the spoils were inevitably shared on an emotional afternoon at the Bet 365 stadium as substitute Aston Villa substitute Albert Adomah came off the bench to fire his first goal in over a year to cancel out Sam Vokes' early opener.

It proved to be a game of two halves with the hosts dominating the opening proceedings before Dean Smith launched a second-half beast to end a run of two consecutive defeats.

The Villans had a notoriously poor record coming into the Midlands clash having only won one of their previous seven fixtures against the Staffordshire based team.

Meanwhile, Nathan Jones is still awaiting his second victory in charge of the Potters following his appointment in January. The hosts got off to a flyer following Vokes' early strike before the forward was withdrawn with injury minutes later as Stoke were forced into a second-half comedown as City drew their third successive league match.

The story of the game

The match began with the visiting fans mocking the home support chanting "s*** support, empty seats" with the Villa loyalists making their feelings known following their short journey up the M6.

Their meticulous efforts to thwart the hosts from their early perch proved ineffective when Vokes stroked home the opener inside four minutes after latching onto a Sam Clucas low cross with a smart backheel to score his first Stoke goal since his January move from Burnley and send the Bet 365 into early delirium.

The Villans skipper Alan Hutton hobbled off seconds after the opening strike being replaced by Albert Adomah. The visitors were lacklustre in the opening exchanges and their failure to muster a stronghold on the game was personified when Bruno Martins-Indi brushed aside Jonathan Kodija like a timid schoolboy in the playground.

The host's goalscorer Vokes early ecstasy was brought to an abrupt end minutes after his strike with the former Burnley man replaced by Mame Diouf.

The hosts looked intent on brushing aside the club's former domestic woes that had seen only the relegation doomed Ipswich Town win fewer points across their last 10 Championship outings.

Former Stoke man Glenn Whelan was fondly welcomed back to his old home following a successful nine-year spell in the Potteries with the midfielder marshalling his new troops across the pitch thundering into challenges as he attempted to inspire the Villans back into proceedings.

The hosts were searching for a second and Stoke captain Danny Batth almost fired his first ever goal for the club following a headed effort that was denied by Jed Steer.

Jones' side looked a completely different outfit to the one that has so far registered just win in the Irish head coach's initial seven matches in charge.

His team were astutely organised with both Batth and Martins-Indi limiting the visiting threat.

However, the hosts were guilty of switching off when El Ghazi was somehow lurking goalbound but thundered over an ugly effort high and wide of Butland's crossbar.

Peter Etebo epitomised the team's intent on delivering a performance the supporters demand on such an emotional day for the club. The 23-year-old was the outstanding figure in the first-half controlling the tempo of proceedings as well as some innovative passes that continued to exploit holes in the Villa back-line.

Butland stood proud in his replica Gordan Banks kit and looked a commanding figure in the first period with the 6ft 5 shot-stopper oozing authority as he came across to deny the imminent Tyrone Mings who waiting to pounce but was denied by his fellow countryman.

The Villans were certainly guilty of looking anaemic in the first half but the visitors were a different beast after the break. The warning signs were there for Stoke as in quick succession as Clucas bailed the hosts out with a smart header to deny substitute Adomah before Abraham was denied a penalty after tussling in the box with Tom Edwards.

Stoke looked bereft of ideas in the second half and the hosts were desperately losing their grip on the contest.

An equaliser looked inevitable and the visitors were rewarded for their endeavours when El Ghazi's galloping run down the left-hand side saw the Dutch international drill-in a delicious pullback into the path of Adomah who fired home his first goal in over a year and the Villans first away goal of 2019.

Butland was quickly called into action to deny the hosts a second when he clawed away Abraham's header that looked to be creeping into the bottom corner.

The Chelsea loanee was a rejuvenated character after the break with the 21-year-old youngster almost putting it on a plate for Kodjia but the ball just eluded the French forward.

Villa continued to threaten with the club looking hungrier than ever to secure their first win against Stoke since 2015. Conor Hourihane curled a free-kick just over the crossbar before the outstanding Butland denied Mings with a flying finger-tip save.

There was to be no late Villa cavalry as both teams were locked into a stalemate. The result does no favours to either team with both Championship sides still yet to find a real run of consistency.

The result leaves the Villans with only two wins in their previous 15 matches while Jones ensured he wasn't to make it three successive home defeat with the hosts remaining 17th in the league table.

Takeaway's from the match

Emotional tribute for World Cup winner Banks

If anyone was to feel the emotion that came with the loss of one of football's true greats then the community of Stoke showcased the influence the legendary Gordan Banks had on the club as thousands gathered outside the stadium to commemorate the former Potters player with flowers and club scarves in what was a fine tribute to a more than deserving man.

A game of two halves

It was always going to be a match decided by the smallest of margins considering both club's struggles this season. Both teams are underperforming by their high standards and today proved that with neither side being able to assert their authority at key moments in the match.

Villa had a miserable record against the Potters but more than merited a point with their second-half efforts. On another day the visitors could have left with all three points had they been more clinical in the final third.