Derby County 2-2 Leeds United: Palmer pounces to steal late point for the Rams

Kasey Palmer netted late on to secure a point against Leeds United at Pride Park on Wednesday evening.

The on-loan Chelsea forward struck in the 90th minute of the game to snatch a point that the hosts really deserved. The Rams were wasteful throughout the evening and went behind when Pierre-Michel Lasogga opened the scoring with a header. Andreas Weimann equalised as he capitalised on a defensive Leeds mistake, before Ezgjan Alioski looked to have won the game in the 80th minute.

Palmer though prodded home to make sure Derby did not suffer consecutive defeats.

Team News

Rams' boss Gary Rowett made two changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend. Marcuss Olsson replaced Craig Forsyth, whilst Tom Lawrence was named in the place of Bradley Johnson.

Meanwhile, Paul Heckingbottom made a raft of changes to the Leeds team that battled back from 2-0 down to draw against Bristol City. In all, six players were drafted into the side including club captain Liam Cooper who returned from suspension.

Rams start brightly

It was the hosts who started the better but it took until the tenth minute for them to carve out their first opportunity. Defender Chris Baird fired from range but the ball fell to the feet of David Nugent only yards from goal. The former England striker struggled to turn and direct a shot towards goal when surrounded by numerous Leeds defenders.

Tom Huddlestone was the next to go close as he prodded wide from only yards out as he connected with a Tom Lawrence cross at the back post. Nugent spurned an even better chance only minutes later. Matěj Vydra did well to release Lawrence, and the Welshman produced a teasing cross to Nugent. The former England man sent his diving header marginally wide however.

Andreas Weimann also failed to convert after latching onto a long Huddlestone pass and running beyond the Leeds defence. The former Aston Villa forward was only able to lift the ball just over the bar.

Leeds snatch the advantage but Derby bite back

Heckingbottom's men were to profit from the hosts' wastefulness as Pierre-Michel Lasogga opened the scoring. Stuart Dallas found the unmarked German forward with a cross and he was free to nod home his tenth goal of the season against the run of play.

Derby continued to carve out chances heading into the break and Lawrence was unlucky to see an eye-catching effort hammer off of the crossbar.

Rowett's troops did not have to wait much longer though and they equalised right on the stroke of half-time. A poor header from Leeds skipper, Cooper was collected by Weimann in the penalty area and he slotted underneath the goalkeeper.

Embed from Getty Images

Hosts wasteful against the Whites

The second period followed very much a similar pattern to the first; Derby domination, however they were just simply not able to find a way past Leeds. Lawrence again had an effort from distance but the ball was collected comfortably by Felix Wiedewald.

Nugent also wasted another opportunity as he scooped Weimann's centre well wide of goal.

Substitute Ezgjan Alioski was to make the home side rue their missed chances as he combined with Samuel Saiz to race away from the Derby defence. The Macedonian put his initial shot straight at Scott Carson but was able to nod home the rebound.

Late drama saves blushes at Pride Park

The Rams' failure to convert their host of chances eventually ended in the final minutes of the game. Following pinball in the Leeds penalty area, substitute Kasey Palmer stuck out a leg to prod the ball home and make sure of Derby's draw.

As a result, Rowett's men stay fourth in the Championship ahead of next weekend's game against Reading. Meanwhile, Leeds have yet to win under Paul Heckingbottom but rise to 11th in the table.