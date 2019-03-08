Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: Eagles look for revenge at home to Seagulls in M23 derby

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace host Brighton and Hove Albion in the M25 derby in which the Seagulls triumphed at home earlier in the season.

It has been a tough few weeks for Albion but quite the opposite for Palace who look to continue their fine form.

Must win for Albion

A win for Chris Hughton’s side would see them draw level on points with Palace and could see the five-point gap over the relegation zone increase. On the flip side, Palace can see their gap also increase to over eight points.

Brighton returned to winning ways last time out as they beat relegation-bound Huddersfield 1-0 thanks to Florin Andone’s second-half header. Wilfried Zaha’s eighth goal of the season secured a 3-1 victory away at Burnley, to end a rich vein of form for the home side.

Both sides will be looking to gain bragging rights over their rivals, as they always do.

Team news

Palace are without defender Mamadou Sakho who has had an operation on an injury and will be sidelined for the near future.

Brighton are without creative midfielder Pascal Gross with a hamstring strain but is nearing action in the next few weeks.

Palace could line up as follows: Guaita, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Dann, van Aanholt, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Meyer, Zaha, Batshuayi, Schlupp.

Brighton could line up as follows: Ryan, Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo, Stephens, Pröpper, Bissouma, Knockaert, Andone, Jahanbakhsh.

Key players

Brighton will have to be wary of Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who is in good form and is unplayable on his day. Albion full-back Martin Montoya will need to be at his best to nullify the threat of the Ivorian winger.

Yves Bissouma could be the Seagulls’ key man with his surging runs from midfield. The 22-year-old is yet to register a goal or an assist in the Premier League so far, but has come close with a number of long-range efforts.

Either way, both sides will be hoping that they can take three points from the game and ease relegation worries.