Liverpool drawn to face FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals as potential mouth-watering semi-final awaits

Liverpool have been drawn to face FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Portuguese champions are all too familiar to Jürgen Klopp and his players following the Reds demolition job of Sérgio Conceição and his players back in the last-16 stage back in February.

It represents a favourable draw for Klopp and his players with Porto undoubtedly the major outsiders for Europe's biggest prize this season as Liverpool avoid some of the continent's big-hitters.

A familiar foe

Liverpool have been given home advantage for the first-leg which commences April 9 at Anfield with the squad travelling to the Estadio do Dragao on April 17.

The Reds reward for that stunning 3-1 victory at the Allianz Arena could be a potential mouthwatering semi-final against either Barcelona or Manchester United.

It could pose either the first ever Champions League bout with the Reds most fierce rivals United or potentially raise the prospect of a reunion with former Liverpool duo Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool will play away in the first leg of the semi-final (should they progress past Porto) with the second leg to take place at Anfield.

Porto, however, will be no easy prey in the last-eight come April with Cociecao's side currently second in the Portuguese Super League, only trailing leaders Benfica on goal difference.

The Reds put Porto to the sword in their home ground in a 5-0 mauling back in February - the club's biggest home defeat in Europe. The match also secure Liverpool's Sadio Mane grab himself an emphatic hat-trick.

The return game at Anfield was a non-event following Porto's crushing demise in Portugal with the score finishing in a goalless stalemate.

Champions League draw in full

Champions League quarter-final draw: Ajax v Juventus, Liverpool v Porto, Tottenham v Manchester City, Barcelona v Manchester United.

Champions League semi-final draw: Barcelona/Manchester United v Liverpool/Porto, Tottenham/Manchester City v Ajax/Juventus