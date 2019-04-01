Division 1 Féminine week 19 review: Fleury blow the title race wide open

The Division 1 Féminine returned this weekend after a two week break and it did not disappoint as results at the top and the bottom of the table have made the latter stages of the season a must-watch again.

Fleury 91 1 - 1 OL

In what has to be the most shocking result of the weekend, FC Fleury 91 managed to hold current champions Olympique Lyonnais to a one-all draw. After a strong showing in Europe, OL failed to rediscover their magic which they usually find after a midweek continental excursion and could only come away with a point from their visit to Fleury-Mérogis. OL rested many of their first team players as they looked to pick up another routine league win and it seemed as though that would be the case when Florencia Jaimes converted Griedge Mbock's cross into goal in the 39th minute. Instead of seeing the game out, Fleury remained resolute and got their reward in the 73rd minute when Alex Lamontagne squared the ball to an unmarked Rachel Corboz to put the hosts back on level terms. OL had chances late in the game to grab the three points but ultimately could not do so, giving Fleury a huge result in their quest to stay out of the relegation battle.

The point puts Fleury in sixth and seven points clear of the relegation zone. The big change from this result is at the top however as OL are now level on points with their main rivals, Paris Saint-Germain. With so few matches left in the season, the title race is now a race once again and will most likely go down to the wire.

PSG 3 - 0 Rodez

Paris Saint-Germain recovered from their Champions League exit by picking up a routine win against bottom-of-table Rodez AF. Grace Geyoro opened the scoring in the fourth minute when she was the first to react during a corner kick when the ball was not cleared well by the Rodez defense. The second goal of the game came at the end of the first half when Irene Paredes nodded home Shuang Wang's crossand the match was pretty much done and dusted when the half-time whistle blow. Nadia Nadim then added the icing on the cake with a fine finish in the 55nd minute, ensuring that PSG would get their 17th win of the season and Rodez would get their 13th loss of the season.

The win coupled with OL's slip up leaves both PSG and OL level on points going into their fixture on April 13th. OL are still at the top of the table due to their superior head-to-head record but this weekend's results gives PSG more than a fighting chance to snatch the title away from OL in the remaining weeks to come. Rodez are all but confirmed to be relegated at this points as they stay at the bottom on ten points and six points away from safety. It will take a near miracle now to stop them from sliding into Division 2 Féminine.

Lille 2 - 1 Metz

Lille OSC gave themselves a huge opportunity in avoiding relegation when they managed a two-one win over fellow relegation battlers FC Metz. Things started off well for the hosts when Ouleymata Sarr put them ahead in the tenth minute with a well-taken goal and they managed to keep their lead well into the second half of the match. However, their concentration slipped for once second as Metz looked to come back into the match and they did so in the 84th minute thanks to Léa Khelifi. The drama was not over though and it was Lille who had the final say in the match when Sarr turned creator four minutes later to supply Julie Dufour for the winning goal.

There is only one point separating the two sides now with Metz still in the preferred position of tenth in the league and above the relegation zone. Lille will look at today's result as a chance to rescue their position and with so few matches left in the season, they will take any points however they come.

Paris 4 - 0 Dijon

Paris FC made short work of Dijon FCO by putting four goals past the visitors on the day. Marina Makanza scored the first goal of the game in the 39th minute and Linda Sällström made it two in the 72nd minute. Gaëtane Thiney then added the third in the 84th minute and Sällström, who seems to have rediscovered her goal-scoring form from early this season, got her second four minutes later. Dijon had no answer for Paris on the day and despite an up-and-down season, Paris showed why they should be considered one of the more talented teams in the league.

Paris sit in fifth after their win but still quite some distance away from the top two teams. Dijon slide down into ninth after their loss and will now have to worry about the teams below them who are scrapping to stay in the division next season.

Soyaux 1 - 0 Bordeaux

FC Girondins de Bordeaux fell to their second consecutive loss when they travelled to face ASJ Soyaux. It took until the 78th minute for the only goal of the game to arrive and it was scored by Sarah Cambot. Cambot met Anissa Lahmari's corner at the near post and her header managed to make it through a few players into the back of the net.

After not picking up three points in their last four matches, Soyaux move up the table with this win to seventh place. They are still not entirely separated from the relegation battle but will be happy to have put some distance between themselves and the bottom two teams. Bordeaux will be disappointed with their effort this weekend considering how well their season has gone but still sit comfortably in fourth, due to their solid performances elsewhere this season.

Montpellier 1 - 0 Guingamp

Although this match was played on March 23rd, it is still counted as part of Week 19 and it saw Montpellier HSC pick up their third win on the bounce against En Avant de Guingamp. Valérie Gauvin scored the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute when she nodded home Sofia Jakobsson's cross from close range.

The win keeps Montpellier firmly in third place but too far away to make any difference to the title race. Their awful first half of a season leaves them only fighting to consolidate third instead of pushing for a Champions League spot, which is what they wanted this season. Guingamp sit in eighth after being leap-frogged by Soyaux this weekend. With only one win in five games and five points off of the relegation zone, they will not want to drop any more points from here on out.