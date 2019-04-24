Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Preview: Gunners look to get top four charge back on track

After a shock defeat at home to Crystal Palace, Arsenal will be hoping to get their top four charge back on track as they travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The hosts will also be looking to get back to winning ways after a struggle in recent weeks which has seen them record just one win in their last five games in all competitions.

Despite their recent lull, Wolves will still be heading into the clash with confidence after impressing against the top six this term, especially at Molineux where they have had wins against Manchester United and Chelsea. and a draw with champions, Manchester City.

Last time they met

The last time the two sides locked horns resulted in a stalemate as a 1-1 draw was played out at the Emirates back in December.

It was in fact Nuno Espirito Santo's side who opened the scoring through Ivan Cavaleiro early on in the first half, and the away side looked to have secured all three points but for Henrik Mkhitaryan who grabbed an equaliser late on to make sure the points were shared.

Ones to watch

In a side full of rising stars one man the Gunners will have to look out for is Wolves top scorer, Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican forward has found the net 12 times this term and assisted his team mates seven times, and this solid form in front of goal earned the number nine a permanent move to Molineux after he signed for a record fee last month.

For the visitors, it's hard to look past Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their main man as the Gabonese international finds himself joint top of the Premier League top goal scorer table.

Team News

On the injury front it's looking good for Espirito Santo and his side as the Portuguese manager heads into the game with a fully fit side.

For Arsenal however things are a tad more difficult as Unai Emery goes into the clash with injuries to Aaron Ramsey, Denis Suarez, Hector Bellerin, Danny Welbeck and Rob Holding.