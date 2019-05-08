The Warm Down: IncREDible Liverpool prove an unstoppable European force as Barcelona are humiliated at Anfield

You quite literally had to see it to believe it. This was a night like no other. The incRedible Liverpool simply do not understand the concept of what the word 'impossible' means.

Despite the club being notoriously known for producing miracles on the European stage, Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool defied logic and broke new ground.

St Etienne, Olympiacos, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea all fall behind in the Anfield folklore when compared to this historic night. Another thrilling chapter as Liverpool booked their passage to the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1 in sensational fashion for another date with destiny.

The mighty Barcelona weren't just beaten but humiliated. The best player in the history of the game was a common bystander to the power of Anfield as Lionel Messi and co succumbed to a familiar feeling of collapsing on the biggest stage.

The greatest of them all?

The deafening din of the Anfield cauldron bewildered and destroyed arguably Europe's finest team. During the scenes of pandemonium and utter jubilation, Klopp and his players couldn't contain nor comprehend what had just happened.

James Milner was brought to tears, Sadio Mane failed to get his words out whilst Klopp extended his perfect record in European knockout ties.

Klopp asked for "a football party", and his players responded and some. "The boys are f****** giants. If you have to fine me, fine me", said the German in his post-match comments. This was a night where emotions were uncontrollable.

Liverpool were a devastatingly powerful and unstoppable force to stun the La Liga champions and to a man, this was a perfect performance.

Written off but not dead. After that crushing 3-0 defeat in the Nou Camp just six days ago, Liverpool laughed in the face of adversity despite the absences of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita who were all lost to injury before even a ball was kicked.

The odds weren't just stacked against them but forced down their throats. But somehow, this team produced a performance for the ages.

A night like no other

No matter where you cast your eyes, there was constantly a hero in sight. Divock Origi inspired the comeback seven minutes in to set the tone before substitute Georginio Wijnaldum struck twice in the space of minutes after the break to send Anfield into raptures.

Virgil van Dijk is leading a serious case for the Ballon d'Or this season with another faultless performance. The organisation, the composure, the leadership. The dictionary is running out of words to describe this utter colossus of a man.

Alisson Becker was outstanding when he needed to be pulling off save after save to deny the visitors the goal they so dearly craved.

Captain Jordan Henderson ran himself into the ground whilst virtually playing on one leg. The skipper's performance was one of true grit and defiance. Fabinho also excelled and for 75 minutes had the greatest player of all time firmly placed in the Brazilian's back-pocket.

And then there was Trent Alexander-Arnold. No wonder the local lad was the last Liverpool player to leave the field after a lap of honour following a career-defining performance.

The boy from West Derby, who used to climb the Melwood walls to catch a glimpse of Steven Gerrard train was the standout player of the night.

It was Alexander-Arnold who made the decisive contribution. The vision, execution and sheer balls of the player to catch Barca napping and allow Origi to sweep home the fourth. It felt like fiction as Anfield engulfed into ecstasy in what was actually a glorious reality.

Just a day after Liverpool's performance appeared all-but-destined to finish empty-handed, they now find themselves 90 minutes from lifting the famous trophy for a sixth time as well and exorcising the demons of Kiev.

Kopites have new icons to adore

How rewarding for Red's supporters to witness such a chastening night for former Liverpool duo Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, who were blown away by the force of Klopp's juggernaut.

Thousands of fans lined outside Anfield Road ready to welcome the team coach, try telling them they didn't believe. Red flares filled the air and the rest was history.

It was quite fitting that Salah turned up wearing a T-shirt with the slogan: 'Never Give Up'. The message got through loud and very clear. Anfield was ready and the atmosphere was electrifying.

The tone was set in the opening seconds after Suarez faced a rude awakening and a cacophony of jeers following his antics six days ago.

Liverpool went for the jugular and Barcelona couldn't maintain themselves in the Red's fortress of a backyard. There was no time for respect or big reputations as Andy Robertson hunted Messi and infuriated the Argentine by ruffling his hair and Anfield began to roar.

Seven minutes later, Liverpool got the start they could only dream for. Jordi Alba hesitated and was hounded down by Mane. The Senegalese forward fed Henderson who burst through and struck at goal. The ball was parried away by Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Origi was lurking to tuck away the rebound. Bedlam quickly followed.

Barcelona looked rattled and you could see in their eyes the flashbacks of last season's calamity to Roma. History was beginning to repeat itself.

Liverpool had their lead and smartly began to throw caution to the wind. Barca began to form chances on the counter and hearts were in mouths when Alba's pull-back found Messi whose strike was expertly tipped over by Alisson. The Red's imperious No.1 then followed with a fine stop to deny Coutinho.

Bedlam turned into nervousness and the only silence of the night came when Robertson needed treatment following a clash with Suarez. Wijnaldum was introduced for the Scotsman in the second half as Milner switched to left-back.

Alexander-Arnold's fine performance was epitomised after winning the ball back off Alba and drilling a brilliantly weighted pass towards Wijnaldum who slammed the ball low passed Shaqiri.

Decibel levels were rising at excruciatingly alarming rates and Liverpool were in disbelief just two minutes after Wijnaldum's first of the match.

Xherdan Shaqiri was guilty of gifting possession to the visitors but whipped in a beauty out from the left leaving Wijnaldum space to sour towards the far post and tower a perfect header into the top corner. This was the Dutchman's first brace for Liverpool and also meant that 23 per cent of the midfielder's goals in a Red shirt had been scored in a Champions League semi-final following his heroics in Rome the previous year.

The ineffective Coutino was hauled off in embarrassing fashion yet again against his former club before Messi was denied by the impregnable Alisson not for the first time this evening.

With 11 minutes to go Liverpool put their name into the hat of the final for the second successive season. Barca astonishingly switched off and the alert Alexander-Arnold made them pay.

After appearing to walk away from the corner and allowing Shaqiri to take the set-piece, the youngster spotted Origi's run and whipped it low for the Belgian to convert.

The club has found a new cult-hero and Origi's name boomed around the ground with the striker taking the fast-track route to legendary status.

Anfield thought it had seen it all over the years but this was new territory. A sensible man would say this will never be beaten. But, this is football and you never quite know what this beautiful game can surprise us with next.