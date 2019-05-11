Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Reds hoping for City slip up 

After a European miracle in midweek, Liverpool will be hoping for more of the same in the final weekend of Premier League action as they chase down their first league title in 30 years.

The Reds host Wolves at Anfield and know a win over the Black Country side isn't enough to secure their first Premier League title as they will be relying on Champions, Manchester City, to drop points on the south coast away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jurgen Klopp's side have an impressive 94 points this season, however somehow find their selves in second behind City who incredibly have 95, meaning the Reds need to better the Centurions' result on the final; day to get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time.

For Wolves, their job is already done. A win over Europa League-chasing rivals, Watford two weeks ago all but secured their status of 'the best of the rest' with an impressive seventh-place finish in their first season back in the top flight.

Embed from Getty Images

Last time they met.

The last time the two sides locked horns resulted in a victory for Nuno Espirito Santo's side as they defeated Liverpool 2-1 in the FA Cup third round back in January. Goals from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves, either side of a Divok Origi equaliser, saw Nuno's side progress during their magical cup run.

Their league meeting back in December however was a different story as Klopp's men recorded an impressive 2-0 win away at Molineux with goals from their two main talismen, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Djik.

Embed from Getty Images

Ones to watch

For Liverpool Sadio Mane could prove to be the main man in Sunday's clash as the Senegalese has been in scintillating form of late.

With 12 goals since the start of the calendar year Mane finds himself just a few goals behind his teammate Salah in the race for the Golden Boot, and with the Egyptian in contention to miss the game through injury the opportunity is open for the 27-year-old to step up to the mark.

For the visitors one man Klopp and his side will have to be wary of is Wolves' top scorer, Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican has already shown his threat to the Reds this season, scoring in their last meeting in January, and with 13 goals and seven assists under his belt in the league this season there is no reason why the 28-year-old won't cause the Reds problems again.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Liverpool could be given a huge boost as Premier League top scorer, Mo Salah is in contention to return after suffering a concussion in last week's 3-2 win away at Newcastle United.

Despite niggles in midweek Andrew Robertson and Jordan Henderson are both set to feature, however frontman, Roberto Firmino is still out with a groin injury.

For Wolves, Espirito Santo is set to be given the luxury of a fully fit side for the last clash of the season, with no major injury concerns coming from his camp.