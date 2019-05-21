What does Giroud's contract extension mean for him and Chelsea?

Olivier Giroud has signed a new contract with Chelsea.

The new deal, though, only keeps him at the club for one more season. The striker’s contract will terminate at the end of the 2019-20 season.

It has been a strange season for the Chelsea player this season - the signing of Gonzalo Higuain kept him out of the team for the majority of the Premier League campaign.

But, he has had an exceptional season in the Europa League; his ten goals in the competition have fired Chelsea into the final where they will meet Arsenal.

The Striker has looked like a completely different player in Europe this season but hasn’t been able to replicate similar performances in the little chance he has had in England’s top-flight under Maurizio Sarri.

Nevertheless, Giroud is happy with his new contract, he said:

"I am very happy to sign a new contract. I really wanted to stay at least one more year.

"I have felt a part of the team, the family, since the beginning and hopefully there will be more trophies to come."

So, if the Frenchman is not favoured in the Premier League and only scored two goals in its entire campaign last season, why have Chelsea decided to renew the services of a player who is undoubtedly on a substantial wage bill?

No Higuain

Giroud may actually be Chelsea’s only experienced striker next season.

With Higuain’s departure, after enduring his loan spell at Stamford Bridge - it has almost paved the way for Giroud to finally get his chance to shine in the top division.

Transfer ban

Given their transfer ban will last the next two windows, it is important for Chelsea to keep every bit of quality and experience they have in their squad; Giroud fits this bill entirely.

Chelsea would have been incredibly naïve to think they could manage without him. He is literally the only striker currently at the club. Of course, they do still have Tammy Abraham to return after his Championship play-off final with Aston Villa.

Playing second-fiddle

Even at Arsenal, Giroud was the second-choice striker as he has since become at Chelsea. He has never really been the main man in any Premier League team.

Hopefully, he is able to prove what a wonderful player he is when he becomes Chelsea’s number one next season… if that is to be the case.

One more season?

This will probably be Giroud’s last year with the club. If Chelsea were serious about keeping him, he would have signed a longer contract to keep him at the club for at least two years.

Instead, he will remain at the club until Chelsea’s transfer ban ends. This is no coincidence. Giroud has undoubtedly been used to tie Chelsea over until the next window when they can purchase a new striker.