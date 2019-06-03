Onel Hernandez and Tim Krul pin new Norwich City deals

Norwich City has announced that Onel Hernandez and Tim Krul signed contract extensions with the club.



Having experienced a very successful title-winning 2018/19 EFL Championship campaign, it seems like the club is trying to hold on to their best players.



Hernandez, who joined the Canaries back in January 2018, signed a new deal until 2023, meanwhile Krul extended his stay until 2022.

“It feels amazing to sign a new contract with the Club," Hernandez told canaries.co.uk. "It was a very special season and for the boss to put his trust and belief in me going forward, it’s a great feeling.



“Throughout the season, there was togetherness in the changing rooms, training ground and everywhere around you," he added. "Everyone supported each other including the players that weren’t much involved on the pitch which was incredible and a massive part of the team’s success.​​​​"​​​

The 26-year-old who joined the Canaries in January 2018 from Eintracht Braunschweig is very much looking forward to playing in the Premier League.



“Before I came to England, it was a dream of mine to compete in this league so for me to achieve it with Norwich, I feel very happy and proud," said Hernandez.

"The Premier League is the toughest league in the world so I know I will have to work hard to achieve my targets of creating more goals and assists for the team."



Krul, having joined on a free transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, appeared to be very excited about a return to the top-flight.



“I’m over the moon to be extending my journey at Norwich City. The Club gave me the opportunity to play week in week out and to play every second last season was amazing,” the Dutchman said in an interview for canaries.co.uk.

“There’s going to be big challenges because we are going into the best league there is," he said.

"My biggest message to everyone is to take the opportunity with both hands and don’t be fazed by big teams and big players. We have the talent to compete with them.

“[Premier League] It’s the most exciting league in the world. I feel like I have unfinished business there and I’m just really excited to face these big teams again. We all cannot wait until June 13 when the fixtures are announced.”