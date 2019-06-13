Liverpool postpone final pre-season match as 2019/20 Premier League fixtures are finally released

The club campaign may have only finished just a matter of days ago but already Premier League teams will be drawing up plans for next season after the domestic fixtures for the 2019/2020 season were finally released on Thursday, June 13.

Liverpool's pre-season preparations have already descended into chaos after the club were forced to postpone their final fixture after it clashed with the opening campaign of the new Premier League campaign.

Reds poised to face newly-promoted Norwich for Premier League opener

Jürgen Klopp's European champions will launch the new 2019/20 season at Anfield as they host newly-promoted Norwich City on the evening of Friday, August 9.

The curtain opener under the lights at Anfield has presented the perfect opportunity for supporters to give their Champions League winners an almighty homecoming reception.

However, the clash against the Canaries now means that a scheduled match against Schalke at Anfield on Tuesday, August 6, has now been permanently postponed despite the club having the match publicised on the club website.

The visit of Bundesliga side, who are coached by former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner, was deemed too close to preparations for the opening game of the league season and was therefore cancelled.

A statement was made by the club announcing that the match will be rearranged for the pre-season commencing before the 2020-21 season despite many supporters having already made plans to attend the match.

It has proven to be an unnecessary complication to Liverpool's pre-season plans with the Reds now unlikely to play a home friendly fixture in the build-up to the new campaign. This news adds another fixture setback for Klopp and his team who were forced to abandon plans to play Napoli at Tottenham Hotspur's new ground on July 28.

Any negotiations that were previously made had to be instantly scrapped after it was deemed inappropriate for the Champions League Final rivals to enter into such an arrangement just days before the biggest match in club football.

The season opener against Daniel Farke's Championship winning side will be broadcasted on Sky Sports, who have said they were unaware of Liverpool's desires to avoid a Friday night slot.

Liverpool's plans to play Napoli will go ahead after it was confirmed that they will host the Serie A runners-up at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on the same date as scheduled.

Reds competing on seven fronts

The fixture release will also mean that Klopp will only have five days to prepare his players for the visit of Norwich following the Community Shield clash with Manchester City on August 4 at Wembley.

If that wasn't enough of a deadline for the German manager's Champions League winners, Liverpool will also have another five days before their European Super Cup meeting with Chelsea in Istanbul on August 14.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, in contrast, will feel just as hard done by the outcome of the fixture release after it was confirmed they will travel to Manchester United on Sunday, August 11 giving the Blues just three days before the match in the Turkish capital.

Norwich City supporters will likely be just as outraged at the decision to put their first match back in the top-flight on a Friday night with supporters awaiting a great deal of inconvenience following a ten-hour round trip by coach or car given the fact they will not be able to return home by train due to the evening kick-off.

Elsewhere, other noteworthy dates for Reds fans will see a midweek Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday, December 4 which will represent an interesting subplot at Anfield. A difficult October period sees Liverpool welcome former manager Brendan Rodgers to Anfield with his Leicester City side before travelling to Old Trafford all before a reunion against Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur on Merseyside.

A Boxing Day hosting of Leicester City - a match that is set to be streamed on Amazon Prime - awaits Liverpool ahead of their most gruelling month of the 2019/20 season.

Six matches have been pencilled in alongside the final match of their Champions League group stage as well it becoming excruciatingly difficult to anticipate how Liverpool's participation in the Club World Cup will affect the Premier League schedule.

The highly anticipated contest between the European champions and the Premier League champions will take place at Anfield on November 11 before visiting the Etihad - the scene of Liverpool's only league defeat last term - on April 4.

May is also shaping up to be a significant month for Liverpool if they are to end 30 long years for a league title this time around with the Reds kicking off the final month of the league season away at Arsenal before a visit from Chelsea a week later.

The final game of the season will see Liverpool travel to the home of their former Champions League winning-manager Rafa Benitez in the form of Newcastle United - the venue of their dramatic 3-2 late win back in August.