Canaries to open new season against the European champions

Norwich City have been granted the honour of kicking off the 2019-20 Premier League season as they travel to Anfield for a tough opening encounter against Champions League winners Liverpool on Friday 9th August.

Recent history of the tie does not bode well for Norwich, having lost ten and drawn two of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool, conceding 27 in the most recent seven.

Challenging opening before favourable Autumn

In a relatively tough opening set of fixtures, Norwich will host Newcastle United and Chelsea before a trip to West Ham to conclude the month of August.

Game five will see the Canaries play Premier League champions Manchester City but the Autumn months give Daniel Farke’s side a valuable period to pick up points against clubs expected to feature in the bottom half of the table.

A run of six matches sees them take on Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (A), Aston Villa (H), Bournemouth (A) and Brighton (H) with only a home fixture against Manchester United interrupting the spell of favourable contests.

Festivities at home before difficult start to 2020

The Christmas period will see Norwich fans enjoy not having to travel too far. Between 21st December and New Years Day, Carrow Road will host Wolves, Spurs and Crystal Palace, with a trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

By that point, Norwich would hope to have a comfortable cushion over the relegation places. January and February will feature eight Premier League ties that include trips to Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, St James’ Park and Molineaux, along with home ties against the likes of Liverpool and Leicester City.

The Spring months provide a mixed bundle, including three trips to London in successive away games as they travel to Arsenal, Watford and Chelsea in April and May.

The Carrow Road faithful will be hoping their survival prospects don’t hinge on the final day of the season when they visit Manchester City on Sunday 17th May.