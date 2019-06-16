Women's World Cup: Sweden 5-1 Thailand

Sweden made it two wins from two after disposing of Thailand 5-1 to progress into the next round of the Women's World Cup.

Thailand avoided a second consecutive embarrassing result as they evaded another second-half battering after similarly falling victim to three first-half goals as they did against the USA in their opening game.

Thailand unable to rise above challenge

Sweden started the game well on top and how many had predicted. Dangerous number nine Kosovare Asllani, had two early chances before Linda Sembrant headed in a wicked free-kick after just the sixth minute.

Thailand have an extreme disadvantage in the air, and it proved dividends. There were just three players of the entire Swedish 11 that were smaller than the opposition’s goalkeeper.

It would come as no surprise to find out that Sweden’s second goal came as a result of a headed effort. Waraporn Boonsing failed to deal with the looping header and parried the ball into the path of the in-form Asllani who made it two after 20 minutes of play.

Sweden replicated the same first half-time score that the USA produced as they progressed into a 3-0 lead just before the half-time whistle. Bayern Munich’s Fridolina Rolfo scored from long range to really put the overwhelming favourites out of sight after just 43 minutes.

Preparing for USA already?

Sweden undoubtably took their foot off the gas on the restart. They quickly made all-three of their designated changes to rest players in preparation for their upcoming match with the favourites for the competition.

Though, this didn’t stop them from scoring goals. Unsurprisingly it was another header that was dispatched by the tallest player on the pitch, Lina Hurtig. The midfielder was left completely unmarked before making it four.

VAR had its impact on the game once again after the referee consulted the video screen to award Sweden a 90th minute penalty that was converted well by Elin Rubensson.

Thailand supporters went crazy

The obvious underdogs of the match were much better after the break. They defended with a commendable amount of resilience and actually created a few half chances from various counter attacks.

Kanjana Sung-Ngoen deserved a special mention for the incredible amount of work she put in; the lone striker did not stop running all game and showed glimpses of some great hold-up play.

The travelling faithful got their money's worth at the Stade de Nice, as Sung-Ngoen was put through and finished venomously past Hedvig Lindahl at her near post to spark jubilant celebrations around the ground.

What’s to come?

Sweden have qualified before their toughest test of the group stage in the form of USA - if the US beat Chile. The side come up against the tournament favourites on June 20 in Le Harve.

Knowing this, they may rest players in preparation for their first knock-out game of the competition… though resting players against one of the previous World Cup winners might be a very dangerous game.

Thailand are playing for something different entirely… pride. After losing their first two matches with a goal difference of -17. The side are yet to put any points on the board and will be looking to get their first against Chile on June 20.