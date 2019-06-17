Women's World Cup: Germany 4-0 South Africa 

Germany claimed top spot of Group B as they beat a struggling South Africa side 4-0 to sentence them to rock bottom of the table and out of the Women's World Cup.

One of the tournament’s favourites performed well in front of a packed crowd at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier - enduring extremely high temperatures of up to 30 degrees.

How it happened

There has been a plethora of goals from set plays in the tournament thus far and the opener to this game was no different. A wonderfully deep corner from Verena Schweers was headed in at the back post by Melanie Leupolz who scored her first goal in 1,048 days.

A calamitous error from South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini allowed the easiest of tap-ins for Sara Daebritz who couldn’t have missed her second goal in as many matches to double her tally for the tournament and Germany’s lead.

Alexandra Popp finally got her WWC 2019 goal just before the half-time whistle as she headed in Germany’s third to put them out of sight before the second half had even begun.

Yet another set piece was South Africa’s undoing in the second half as Lina MaGull capitalised from very close range after Marina Hegering’s headed attempt was saved onto the post and into the goalmouth to make it 4-0.

Germany love a tournament

Whether it be the men’s, women’s or youth teams, Germany always seem to perform in big tournaments. This team finished fourth in the last World Cup and are looking likely to be match or better that finish this time round.

Popp, in particular, was exceptional and may very well provide the driving force for every Germany attack. It is highly unlikely that her first goal of the tournament against South Africa will be her last. The Bayern Munich striker will undoubtably play a big part in their rise through the knockout stages.

Difficult for South Africa

South Africa finish their first ever World Cup tournament with as many red cards as they did goals.

The campaign may serve as nothing more than a great experience for this group of players who become the first to mathematically be knocked out of the tournament.

They did have one great chance against Germany that came late one. Thembi Kgatlana broke the high back line but failed to convert when faced one on one with the goalkeeper as the crowd was poised to erupt.

What’s to come?

Germany made it three wins in three group stage matches of the competition and prevailed comfortably into the round of 16.

Their opponents are unknown and will be for some time as they come up against one of the third placed teams from either Group A, C or D. They could face the likes of Brazil, Australia, Scotland or Argentina.

South Africa needed a win today to stand any chance of making it through to the next round. Their campaign came to a disappointing end as they finished bottom of Group B and begin the lengthy journey home with no points.