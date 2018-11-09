UEFA Women's Champions League: Europe’s finest set to clash in quarter-finals

The top women’s football teams in Europe will face each other in the quarter-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Mouthwatering ties for German sides

At the draw at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon today, formidable foes VfL Wolfsburg and Olympique Lyonnais were matched up, setting the scene for some exciting games in March.

The tie of the round sees two-time European winners Wolfsburg play French champions and Champions League-holders Lyon in a rematch of the 2013, 2016 and 2018 finals. Lyon will be hoping to make it four Champions League titles in a row..

Czech side Slavia Praha have been drawn against Germany’s Bayern Munich, who currently sit just behind Wolfsburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga. Bayern are the only one of those two German sides not to have won the Champions League.

Slavia Praha have fought hard to get to this stage of the competition-defeating Damallsvenskan side Rosengård 3-2 on aggregate in the last round - and remain the last team standing from the qualification rounds.

The Czech side have form, having previously reached the quarter-finals in 2015-16 and last season. However, they have never gone further than this stage.

Chelsea in for another rough ride

The only remaining English team in the draw have a very tough quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain, a side that has excelled in European competition in recent seasons.

Despite this challenging tie, Chelsea will be happy they avoided Wolfsburg, who have ended their last three European campaigns.

LSK, Norway’s first quarter finalist since 2009-10, will face Spanish giants Barcelona. The Toppserien champions will have a hard task in defeating Barcelona, who have now reached their fifth quarter-final in six seasons.

The draw was also made for the semi-final stages of the competition.

Semi-final one will see Lyon or Wolfsburg take on Chelsea or PSG, while the winner of Slavia Praha vs Bayern Munich and Barcelona vs LSK will make up semi-final two.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played on 20/21 March, followed by the second legs on 27/28 March. The semi-finals are slated to take place on 20/21 and 27/28 April. But for now, it’s back to their respective domestic competitions as we wait to see Europe’s best face each other.