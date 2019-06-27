Chelsea's Jay Dasilva signs for Bristol City 

Chelsea's academy product Jay Dasilva signs on a permanent deal to Championship side Bristol City.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Bristol City, and the Championship club exercised an option to make the move.

"Great fit"

Robins manager, Lee Johnson told the club's website he was pleased by Dasilva wanting to return to the Championship side.

"Jay proved to be such a great fit for us," Johnson said.

"He is a young English player, with fantastic ability, and he will only become a better player."

He played 32 games for Bristol City last season and really impressed there- proving one of their players of the season.

The fee in which Chelsea sold him to Bristol City is unknown, but it is rumoured to be between £2M-£6M.

Jay Dasilva's Chelsea Career...

The 21-year-old joined Chelsea as an Under-13 where the left-back won the UEFA Youth League twice and the FA Youth Cup three times.

The now Bristol City player was touted as one of the best left back's in the country a few years ago by Ian Wright:

"Congrats to Chelsea winning UEFA youth league. Jay Dasilva better player than any current prem left back."

It is unknown whether or not Chelsea included a buy-back clause in the deal they made with Bristol City - something which will be found out in due course.