Chelsea reject Bayern Munich's fresh approach for Hudson-Odoi 

Chelsea have turned down a fresh approach from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Bundesliga champions are understood to have offered £22.4 million in their latest bid for the Blues winger, who is currently recovering from an Achilles injury which he picked up at the back end of last season against Burnley.

According to German source Chrisitan Falk, Hudson-Odoi still wants to join Bayern despite Chelsea offering a new lucrative contract.

What's next for the winger?

However, it's still unknown whether the England international will accept Chelsea's new contract offer, or push for a move to Germany this summer.

The Blues are confident of convincing the 18-year-old to sign a new five-year contract, as Roman Abramovich remains reluctant to cash in on the winger following Eden Hazard's departure and an ongoing transfer ban.

But, in the short-term, Hudson-Odoi is concentrating on getting back to fitness after his injury, and is making a quicker than expected return.

The winger is due to head back to Barcelona, where he had his operation, in the next fortnight for another check-up with surgeon, Ramon Cugat, who carried out the procedure to repair his Achilles.

Bayern's second option

As it's looking harder for Bayern to sign Hudson-Odoi, they are being forced to turn their attention elsewhere encase they aren't able to pull this deal off.

One player that has been linked to the German champions is Manchester City's Leroy Sane.

However it is understood that the Citizens aren't keen to sell. And if they were to sell, Bayern would have to pay upwards of £80 million.