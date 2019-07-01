Chelsea sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid 

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a permanent deal from Real Madrid.

The Blues have agreed a fee in excess of £40 million with Los Blancos to secure the services of the Croatian international.

Kovacic, 25, spent last season at Stamford Bridge on loan and has signed a five-year contract with the West-Londoners.

He made 51 appearances in all competitions, scoring zero goals and gaining two assists.

Prior to Chelsea, the Croatian has played for the likes of Inter Milan, Dinamo Zagreb and Real Madrid.

"I am very happy"

Kovacic told Chelsea FC that he's "happy" to make the switch from Spain.

He said: "I really enjoyed my season on loan with Chelsea, I feel comfortable at the club and like London and the Premier League very much. I am very happy to be able to join permanently.

‘"We had a successful year, winning the Europa League and I hope I can make a big contribution in the coming seasons."

"We are delighted to welcome him on a permanent basis"

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia also spoke to Chelsea FC about the 25-year-old's permanent move.

Granovskaia added: "Mateo proved what an accomplished player he is during his season on loan with us and we are delighted to welcome him to the club on a permanent basis.

"He already possesses extensive experience at club and international level and we are sure he will be a big success with Chelsea over the next five years."