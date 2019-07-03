Ruben Loftus-Cheek agrees new five year contract at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to sign a new long-term contract after the club agreed on a new five-year contract with the player.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 23, is expected to sign this contract worth £150,000 a week.

That would be a £90,000 rise from his previous contract which he signed three years ago.

Two announcements coming?

The announcement for this new contract is likely to coincide with the announcement of Frank Lampard becoming the new Chelsea manager, which is likely to be confirmed soon according to reports.

The 23-year-old is currently nursing a long-term injury but is expected to be an integral part of soon to be new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's plans next season.

However, the attacking midfielder may not play a part in the early parts of this next season, as reports suggest that his long term injury picked up in the friendly game against New England Revolution could see him out till the start of the new year.

Chelsea reportedly tied him down to a new contract after how well he did last season in his breakthrough year under Maurizio Sarri.

Last season, Loftus-Cheek netted 10 goals for Chelsea in all competitions, meaning he was the fourth top scorer for the club, only behind Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud and Pedro.

The 23-year-old also got five assists last season in all competitions.

He has become a 'complete' midfielder

Ex Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri spoke last season about the progression of Loftus-Cheek. And when asked if he has improved or not, this is what the Italian said.

"Yes, a lot, especially tactically.

"Now he is tactically a very good midfielder. At the beginning of the season, he was a very offensive midfielder. Now he is complete, I think."

The Frank Lampard revolution

It looks like Loftus-Cheek is one of many players that incoming manager Frank Lampard wants to tie down to new contracts.

It's also being reported that Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to agreeing on a new long-term contract with the club.

Additionally, Chelsea are keen on extending the contracts of the likes of Reece James and Mason Mount, after both players impressed on their respective loan moves last season. And as a result, Lampard would also like to use those two players in the squad next season.

So it is clear to see that Frank Lampard's does rate the quality of the youth players at the club, and wants their futures sorted out as they seem to be integral to his plans next season - especially with the transfer ban in place.