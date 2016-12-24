Chelsea's Italian Connection: 90s to Present

Over 700 players have had the honor of wearing the Chelsea shirt through the years, representing multiple nations from all over the world in the process. From the English greats such as Peter Osgood, John Terry, Frank Lampard and Bobby Tambling, to the Dutch delights in the form of Ruud Gullit, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Arjen Robben, the Blues have been truly blessed by players from everywhere.

In particular, Italy have provided players, and coaches, who have graced Chelsea’s history books in recent times and are currently influencing Chelsea in what is a bounce back season in 2016.

An Italian Revolution

The best place to start when talking about Chelsea’s Italian players is during the mid 1990s. On the August 18th 1996, two Italians made their debuts for the Blues in a 0-0 draw with Southampton at The Dell. Roberto Di Matteo and Gianluca Vialli joined Chelsea in the summer of ’96 and it didn’t take long for them to make an impact on the club.

Di Matteo scored nine times in his debut season, including a stunning goal after just 43 seconds of the 1997 FA Cup Final against Middlesbrough, which Chelsea went on to win 2-0. The midfielder netted in the 1998 League Cup Final against Middlesbrough in a 2-0 triumph before proving his love for big games by scoring the winner in the 2000 FA Cup Final. Di Matteo’s playing career with the Blues came to end in 2002 after 175 appearances for the club, scoring 26 times and winning five major trophies.